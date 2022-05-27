CURRITUCK — J.P. Knapp Early College graduated 56 students Friday, May 20, during commencement exercises held in the Performing Arts Center at the College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City campus.
Principal Denise Fallon noted in her remarks that the 56 graduates of the Class of 2022 will graduate having earned 45 degrees, diplomas or certificates from COA. She called those accomplishments "incredible for our little school."
Felton also celebrated what she described as "the miraculous class of 2022."
"Their high school journey began normal enough, and then a global pandemic rocked their educational world," Fallon said. "I’ll translate — that’s finish grade 10 under quarantine and college instruction under similar or hybrid conditions."
The class triumphed, Fallon said.
Of the school's seven "Super Seniors" — those Knapp students who opted to stay for a 5th year to complete a degree or program at COA — six earned a degree or certification. All Super Seniors earned over 40 college credits.
Super Senior Serena Lamarche became the first female student from JP Knapp to graduate with an associate in applied science in aviation systems technology. She also completed a paid internship this spring at Elizabeth City State University, where she earned college credit while working in ECSU’s aviation maintenance program.
The school's 37 regular seniors earned a total of 39 COA degrees, diplomas or certificates.
Seniors Albert Mercado and Kaleb Ollerman both earned two degrees — associate degrees in science and engineering.
Brothers Cody Curran and Xander Curran graduated together. Cody earned a COA welding certificate and Xander has joined the U.S. Navy.
Lily Zenil completed a fall internship at Central Elementary School and plans to study early childhood education beginning this fall.
All Knapp graduates earned college-transfer credits.
"This remarkable group of graduates are truly our hope for the future," Fallon said.
Fallon urged the graduates to hug and thank the family and friends in attendance who helped them reach the milestone of graduation.
"And remember to always be faithful and true to the ideals they taught you," she said.
Fallon wished the graduates well in their future endeavors.
"Graduates, I wish you everything that you so richly deserve in the years ahead," she said.