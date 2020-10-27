The record pace of voting in North Carolina for the Nov. 3 general election continued on Monday as statewide turnout reached above 40 percent with still five days of early voting to go.
Just over 3.2 million of the state’s 7.3 million registered voters had already voted as 1:30 p.m. on Monday. That already surpasses mail-in and one-stop voting in 2016, when 3.1 million voters cast a ballot.
The voting figures in state Senate District 1, which features a race between Republican incumbent Bob Steinburg of Chowan and Dare Democrat Tess Judge, closely mirror the state numbers. As of Sunday, almost 56,000 voters had cast a ballot in the 11-county district.
By comparison, a total of 94,000 ballots were cast in the 11-county district in the 2016 election. That total included election day turnout.
The 11 counties in state Senate District 1 are Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Perquimans, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington.
The state record for voter participation occurred in 2008 when 70 percent of registered voters went to the polls. That that election, former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state. To match that number this year, 5.1 million North Carolina voters would have to cast a ballot.
Just over 11,000 Pasquotank voters had voted through Sunday and county Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said the number could rise as high as 18,000 if state predictions of a turnout between 70 and 75 percent hold true. In 2016, 17,391 Pasquotank voters cast a ballot. That included election day voting.
Pasquotank held Sunday voting for the first time this past weekend; 231 voters cast a ballot during the four hours the county’s voting site at the K.E. White Center were open.
“(Sunday) voting was slow,” Tate said. “In the grand scheme of things, that was over 50 an hour but we were expecting a lot more.”
Elsewhere in the 1st Senate District, 3,045 votes had been cast in Camden County, where 5,006 ballots were cast four years ago. In Currituck County, 6,334 ballots have been cast — half the 12,669 cast in 2016.
In Chowan County, 4,719 votes had been cast as of Sunday. That compares to 7,228 being cast in 2016. In Dare County, 12,718 votes have been cast so far. That compares to just under 20,000 cast four years ago.
In Gates County, the vote total so far is 2,627 — nearly 49 percent of the 5,392 cast four years ago. In Hertford County, the vote total as of Sunday was 6,057 — nearly 60 percent of the 10,186 votes cast in 2016.
In Perquimans County, 4,444 votes have been cast. That compares to 2016, when 6,708 were cast. Vote totals were similar in Washington County, where 3,588 ballots had been cast as of Sunday. That compares to 6,165 cast four years ago.
In Tyrrell County, 746 ballots have already been counted. That compares to 1,739 cast four years ago. In Hyde County, only 523 votes have been cast. Four years ago, 2,304 votes were cast.
Through Sunday, 49 percent of registered Democrats, 43 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of unaffiliated voters statewide had voted. Democrats account for 40 percent of the votes already tabulated, Republicans 30 percent and unaffiliated 29 percent. Minor parties account for the rest.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election started Oct. 15 and ends Saturday. Today is the last day to request an absentee by mail ballot.