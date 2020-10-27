Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... CAMERAS AND OBSERVATIONS INDICATE THAT AREAS OF FOG PERSIST ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. VISIBILITY WILL AVERAGE BETWEEN ONE HALF AND ONE MILE THROUGH 4 AM, BUT COULD DROP TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN A FEW SPOTS. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGH AROUND 10 AM. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.