Fifty-seven small businesses received coronavirus relief this week in the form of grants from the city of Elizabeth City’s COVID-19 Small Business Micro-Grant Program.
Forty-five of the businesses received the maximum allowed grant of $1,500, while 12 received grants ranging from $700 to $1,200.
Only four of the 61 businesses that applied for money from the $80,000 fund didn’t receive a grant. The checks were distributed starting Thursday by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., which administered the grant program.
The Micro-Grant Program was funded with $52,000 from the city, which allocated left-over funding from its Business Improvement Grant; a $26,000 donation from the Elizabeth City Area Committee of 100; $1,500 from Work Force Resources; and $500 from an anonymous downtown resident and business owner.
Applications for funding were reviewed by a three-member grant review committee whose members included Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, president and CEO of River City Community Development Corp.; Jeff Mitchell, financial adviser for Wells Fargo Advisors and ECDI board member; and Ginger O’Neal, director of College of The Albemarle’s Small Business Center.
“The goal of the COVID-19 Small Business Micro-Grant Program is to help independent small businesses during the mandated closures, reduced capacity, and other restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” ECDI Director Debbie Malenfant said in a press release.
Thirteen Micro-Grant Program grants were awarded to businesses in the food service sector; 15 to salons, barber shops, and massage businesses; 12 to retail businesses; and seven to businesses providing education or youth development services. Ten others were made to businesses in a variety of other service-related categories.
To qualify for a grant, businesses had to show that their revenues have been significantly reduced by the COVID-19 outbreak. Besides showing revenue losses of at least 25 percent, businesses couldn’t have annual gross revenues exceeding $2 million; had to have between one and 50 employees; and had to have a brick-and-mortar presence in the city.
Pedro Holley, owner of Holley-Fonville Greek, said he had no immediate plans for his $1,500 grant. Holley’s downtown business has been completely shutdown because of COVID-19.
“I told Deborah (Malenfant), I’m going to pay my rent,” Holley said.
Although Malenfant released a list of the 57 businesses receiving a grant from the Micro-Grant Program, she declined to release the amount each received.
“We aren’t going to publicly release the dollars each business received,” she said. “If you would like to reach out to the recipients to ask them and they want to release it, that’s perfectly fine.”
City Manager Rich Olson said Friday the city, which turned administration of the grant program over to ECDI, didn’t have information on how much money each business received.
For a list of the businesses that received a grant from the fund see the online version of the story.
• Albemarle Lanes-Coastal Equipment
• Apex Event Center
• Bee’s Beauty Pets
• Body Kinect Wellness
• Brackwater Brush
• Coasters Downtown Draught House
• Colonial Café
• Danielle’s Boutique
• Dear Alchemy
• Design by Purpose Barber
• Divas and Guys
• Eastern Athletics
• EC Pizza
• George’s Optical Shop
• Ghost Harbor Brewing
• Hair Etc.
• Holley-Fonville Photo Greek
• Hoppin Johnz NS Cuisine
• Horwitz Foundation-Julius Star LLC
• Toyama’s Japanese Restaurant
• InStitches Embroidery and Gifts
• Keystone Barbershop
• Meraki Academy of Dance
• Mildred’s Florist and Gifts
• Lazzy Frog
• Page After Page Bookstore
• Paradiso Roma Ristorante
• Phyliss Beauty World
• Phyllis Creation
• Premiere Visions
• RCE Theaters
• River City Gymnastics
• River City Trade
• Salon Sanjay and Company
• Shear Perfection
• Small Town Trendz
• Southern Healing
• Stella’s Convenience
• Sweetpeaz-Cypress Creek
• Groupers Restaurant
• Tam Nguyen OD
• The Mills Bistro
• The Pineapple Café
• True Images Salon
• Zaribel’s Kinderdance
• Ellen Lynn Boutique
• Rock, Paper Scissors Salon
• Aydlett Hair Studio
• Crank’s Shoe Repair
• La Michoacana Jalisco
• Sammy’s Barber Shop
• Coast D Imaging
• Flour Girls Café and Bakery
• R.A. McLean and Associates
• Sanctuary Staging and Design
• UC-EC
• Khaliah’s Beauty Salon.