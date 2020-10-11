Even with in-person one-stop voting for the Nov. election set to begin on Thursday, the number of voters in the region deciding to avoid the polling booth and instead mail in their ballot continues to grow.
More than 5,000 voters in the 11 counties that make up N.C. State Senate District 1 have already cast a ballot for the general election.
The 11 counties in the district — Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Perquimans, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington — saw a 24-percent overall increase in absentee ballot requests in the last two weeks. As of Oct. 8, 15,194 requests have been received in the 11 counties and 5,330 voters have already cast a ballot.
The increase in mail-in balloting, generally attributed to concerns about stopping the spread of COVID-19, is striking.
When incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, was first elected to the Senate in 2018, a total of 1,279 voters cast absentee ballots. In the last presidential election in 2016 when District 1 encompassed just eight counties around 2,800 absentee ballots were cast.
Statewide, 443,190 voters, or 6 percent of all registered voters, have already cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 election. Nine percent of registered Democrats (228,740) in the state have already voted compared to 3.55 percent of registered Republicans (77,423). Almost six percent of voters who are unaffiliated (135,533) have cast a ballot.
At this point in 2016, only 35,000 voters had already voted absentee.
White voters make up 64 percent of registered voters in North Carolina and account for 72 percent of the votes already cast. Blacks make up 21 percent of registered voters in the state and have cast 16 percent of the ballots so far.
Voters of other races make up almost 15 percent of registered voters in the state and have cast 12 percent of ballots as of Oct. 8.
Females make up half of the state’s 7.2 million voters and have cast 53 percent of the early ballots. Males have cast just over 41 percent of the ballots received, while voters who are “undesignated” account for just over 5 percent of ballots received.
The state elections board does not break down race and gender statistics by county.
Statewide, 1,268,014 voters, or 18 percent of registered voters, have requested an absentee ballot with Democrats filing 599,779 requests. Unaffiliated voters have asked for 422,200 ballots and Republicans, 239,559. The number of absentee requests has jumped 23 percent in the last two weeks.
In state Senate District 1, Democrats have made 7,798 of the 15,194 absentee ballot requests. Unaffiliated voters have requested 4,677 ballots in the 11 counties, while 2,637 Republicans have sought ballots.
At this point in 2016, around 90,000 voters statewide had requested an absentee ballot. Four years ago, just over 200,000 voters cast an absentee ballot.
Steinburg faces Dare Democrat Tess Judge for the 1st Senate District seat in the Nov. 3 general election.