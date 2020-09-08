Albemarle Regional Health Services reported six more COVID-19-related deaths in its eight-county region on Tuesday, including the first person between the ages of 25-49 to die from the respiratory illness.
Five of the deaths were reported in Hertford County, where 23 residents have now died of complications after contracting the coronavirus.
The other death was reported in Bertie County, where seven residents have now died of complications from virus.
According to ARHS, five of those who died were age 65 or older. One of the Hertford residents, however, was between the ages of 25-49.
Up until Tuesday, no one older than 50 had died of complications from COVID-19 in ARHS’ eight-county region. Of the 61 deaths as of Friday, 80.33 percent were persons 65 and older and 19.67 percent were between the ages of 50-64.
The six deaths reported Tuesday raise the number of those who’ve died from COVID complications in ARHS’ eight-county region to 67.
Tuesday’s death toll was the largest single-day number of persons to die from COVID-19 complications in ARHS’ eight counties. Previously, the largest number of deaths on one day was four.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region rose to 2,424 on Tuesday. Only 363 of those cases were considered active. Of area counties, Pasquotank, with 106 active cases, had the largest number by far. Hertford County reported 70 active cases and Chowan County reported 60 active cases. No other county in the region had more than 32.
The number of region residents who’ve recovered from the virus, meanwhile, rose to 1,994, or about 82 percent of all cases. Statewide, the number of those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 reached 156,652 as of Monday. That’s about 88 percent of all cases statewide.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state grew by only 716 on Tuesday, the lowest number since mid-August.