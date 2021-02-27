More than 6,000 runners have registered for the virtual Coast Guard Half Marathon and Guardians of the Atlantic 5K to be held starting March 6.
Runners from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and 10 different countries have signed up to run the virtual race.
The inaugural event was scheduled to be run in-person last September. Because of the pandemic, however, it was first rescheduled for the following month before finally being canceled.
The first in-person event is now scheduled to be run on March 5, 2022 but race organizers Visit Elizabeth City and the U.S. Coast Guard decided last October to have the inaugural run virtually this March.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Tourism Development Authority Thursday that interest in the virtual race is setting up the in-person event for success in 2022.
“What this says to us is that people are super excited about this event,” Ruffieux said. “
In a virtual event, runners can run the race anytime through March and wherever they choose. The deadline to register is March 31.
Registration is $45 and all runners receive a swag package that includes a custom bib, marathon T-shirt and interactive finisher’s medal. Runners can register on the race website.
The race is generating a lot of buzz on social media and several national media outlets have also published articles on the event.
In the five weeks since starting to promote the event more than 700 people are following the race’s Facebook page, which has reached more than 100,000 people.
Ruffieux displayed a sampling of Facebook comments about the race to the TDA and said “people are already planning to come to Elizabeth City next year” for the race.
“Our engagement on Facebook is over the top and insane,” Ruffieux said. “I have never in my career in managing pages on social media seen engagement like this. It is so exciting to see this engagement and these comments.”
TDA board member Abel Sutton praised Ruffieux and the Visit Elizabeth City staff for their efforts and said he was “excited” about the future of the event.
“I think this is amazing,” Sutton said of the registration numbers. “This is one of those progressive events that we set out to do a couple of years ago for Elizabeth City. ... This is a sign of what the potential is for our area when we create new avenues for us to be recognized across the country.’’
The Coast Guard is the last military branch without an official marathon. A full marathon is expected to be added in 2023.
Ruffieux said moving forward that the Coast Guard race is going to collaborate with the Air Force Marathon as a sister event. Part of that collaboration will have Visit Elizabeth City having a booth at this fall’s 25th annual Air Force Marathon, which draws between 11,000 and 14,000 runners every year. The Air Force will have a booth at the Coast Guard race next March.
Ruffieux told the TDA that other collaboration efforts between the two races are also planned.
“There will be more news to come on that,” Ruffieux said. “They have said they want to work with us. We are by far the baby, baby sister because they have been doing this for 25 years.’’
Revenue from this year’s race will be used to cover expenses for the virtual event and to provide “seed money” for the 2022 in-person race. Ruffieux said some of the proceeds from next year’s race will be designated to a Coast Guard-related charity.
“We do plan to add a charity next year because that has been our most frequently asked question, ‘What charity is involved?’” Ruffieux said.