Evangelist Franklin Graham addresses a crowd estimated at 7,600 at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton Sunday afternoon. Graham’s Edenton visit was the final stop on his six-city God Loves You Tidewater Tour.
A crowd estimated by organizers at 7,600 attend the final stop of Franklin Graham’s six-city God Loves You Tidewater Tour at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds in Edenton Sunday afternoon. According to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, more than 135 churches across the Albemarle Sound region worked to help organize Graham’s local appearance.
EDENTON — The Rev. Franklin Graham ended his “God Loves You Tidewater Tour” in Edenton Sunday where he invited people to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ at the end of a passionate sermon before a crowd of 7,600 at American Legion Post 40.
A large crowd filled most of the fairgrounds over two hours before the 4 p.m. start for an event that also included live music by the contemporary Christian music band the Newsboys and musicians Marcos Witt and Dennis Agajanian.
Graham told the crowd that one of the most important messages they will ever hear is that “God loves you.” Several hundred people later accepted Graham’s invitation to surrender their lives to Jesus Christ.
Graham reminded people of how God sent His son from heaven to absolve the world of sin by dying on the cross.
“If you don’t remember anything else, remember that God loves you,” Graham said. “You’re religious but you don’t have a relationship with God. You can have that tonight. If you don’t have that relationship with God, I’m going to give you that opportunity. I’m going to ask in a few minutes for you to stand and ask Christ to come into your heart.”
Graham received a large round of applause when he said that God’s word states that marriage is between a man and a woman.
“God made sex, gave us sex, we are to use sex, enjoy sex,” Graham said. “But it is to be in a married relationship with a man and a woman. It is to be used in a married relationship. There are many of you here who are guilty of sexual sins but I am here to say today that God will forgive you. That’s right, He will forgive.”
Graham also received a large round of applause when he talked about this “transgender business.”
“We are made male and female, that’s it,” Graham said. “All this stuff is a lie from hell. And shame on the politicians for listening to those people.”
In a brief interview on his tour bus before he took the stage, Graham was asked about the shooting in Allen, Texas Saturday in which a gunman killed eight people and what is his message to the country. Graham pushed back against those that claim that the country has a gun problem.
“No, we have a problem with the human heart,” Graham said. “Our nation has turned its back on God. We have taken God out of the schools, we have taken the Bible out of schools. The (U.S.) Department of Education has destroyed our country. We spend millions of dollars on program after program after program and we take God out of everything. Are we better for it? No. It’s the human heart and only God can change the human heart.”
More than 135 churches across the Albemarle region worked with Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, for which Graham serves as the chief executive officer, to bring the tour to Edenton.
Graham said Edenton was picked because the tour wanted to finish in North Carolina and that he had never been to the town. He said a team from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association determined the fairgrounds was an ideal location. He stopped at a local McDonald’s for lunch before Sunday’s event.
“You can’t do this without the churches,” Graham said. “It takes a lot of volunteers and you have to have the church support, no question.”
Graham met with Chowan Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight and several local law enforcement personnel before thanking them for their service.
“You have to have the help of law enforcement just to handle the traffic and all the ins and outs,” Graham said. “The sheriff seems to be a good guy and he seems to love God.”