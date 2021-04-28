Seven people protesting Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by sheriff's deputies were arrested in Elizabeth City overnight for violating the city's new 8 p.m. curfew.
City Manager Montre Freeman said this morning the arrests happened about 9:45 p.m. following a final warning to protesters to disperse after they had gathered at the intersection of Water and Elizabeth streets.
The original group included about 50 people but had dwindled to about 30 when police issued the final warning that those who did not disperse would be arrested.
All seven protesters who were arrested refused to disperse, Freeman said. They were taken into custody without incident, he said.
None were in custody this morning at Albemarle District Jail, an indication they made bond at the Pasquotank Magistrate's Office following their arrest.
At least one of the protesters was a local resident, Freeman said. He did not immediately have names, ages or addresses for those arrested. He said records of their arrest would be available at the police station later today.
Freeman said police elected not to enforce the curfew with a "hard stop" at 8:01 p.m. — or for another hour and a half — because they wanted to accommodate the protesters, who were protesting peacefully at the intersection.
Responding to criticism from some of those protesting the city's decision to impose the curfew, Freeman said that city administrators didn't make the decision arbitrarily or on their own.
"Our police chief, our council members, our community stakeholders requested it. There are people involved in the protests who requested it," he said. "The mayor signed (the declaration imposing the curfew) but that was just part of the process."
He noted that some protest leaders in fact agreed to the curfew, which currently is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.
Freeman said the decision to impose the curfew followed incidents during Monday night's protest that officials found concerning. He reported Tuesday that a second group of protesters came out after the first had dispersed and appeared "more rowdy."
No arrests were made but several protesters threw rocks and an egg at at least one police car.
Freeman said city police have also received intelligence from other law enforcement agencies who are assisting city police about some of those who've recently joined the protests. He didn't describe what that intelligence is.
"We can't explain what we're seeing," he said. "I'm just asking the community to trust me. To trust the police chief. ... If you don't trust me, trust the police chief. He's been here for nine years and has established a standard for community policing."
Freeman, who up to now has said he's trying to balance multiple interests, including those of the protesters, local businesses and local residents, said he hopes to continue that approach.
"I'm trying to keep everybody safe as I can without impeding people," he said. "I'm thankful to our community and to the protesters for being patient with me."
This is a developing story.