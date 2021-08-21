More than 71% of those contracting COVID-19 in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county region since July 1 have been persons younger than 50, with more than 15% of them 17 and younger.
Meanwhile, only a little over 24% of residents younger than 50 in the eight counties have been vaccinated.
ARHS released those figures Friday as it also reported new COVID-19 cases in the region increased by more than 400 this week, 100 more than the week before. Pasquotank reported the largest jump in new cases (86), while every county reported a double-digit rise. Total COVID-19 cases in the region climbed above 14,000.
For the third straight week, active COVID cases also rose by more than 100 and totaled 412 as of Friday. Chowan (25) and Bertie (21) reported the biggest jumps in active cases, while Pasquotank (91) continued to report the most.
ARHS also reported two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 this week. One person lived in Camden and was between the ages of 50-64. A Pasquotank resident who was older than 65 also died from COVID.
The agency also reported a new COVID outbreak at Gates House, an assisted living facility, in Gates County. Two residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID.
ARHS also reported that the region's positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive — climbed to 14.29% for the week of Aug. 14, a 5.53% increase from the week prior.
The overwhelming majority of those contracting COVID-19 in the region continued to be those who've not been fully vaccinated. ARHS said more than 92% of those who contracted COVID between May 1 and Aug. 18 were not fully vaccinated.
The numbers of those getting first and second doses of the vaccine both jumped significantly this week. As of Thursday, 810 persons were administered first doses, over 280 more than last week. The number of those getting a second dose and becoming fully vaccinated rose by 331.
More than 77,000 residents of the eight-county region ages 12 and older (56.49%) have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, while more than 76,000 (55.72%) of that age group are now fully vaccinated.
ARHS also released data Friday showing new infections and vaccination rates by age group. According to that data, persons between the ages of 25 and 49 comprised nearly 41% of the new infections since July 1. That's an increase of nearly 5% since March 31, when persons in that age group accounted for 36.28% of new cases.
Persons between the ages of 50 and 64 accounted for the second-largest percentage of infections since July 1: 16.99%. However, that's a decrease of more than 7% since March 31, when that age group accounted for 24.14% of new infections.
The infection rates for persons ages 18-24 and 17 and younger, meanwhile, have both increased since March 31. The rate for those 18-24 rose from 9.59% to 15.54%, nearly 6%. The rate for those younger than 17 has risen from 10.85% to 15.20%, over 4%.
The age group with the fewest infections since July 1 are those persons 65 and older: 11.44%. That's a decrease of 7.7% since the end of March.
The fact fewer persons 65 and older are contracting COVID is likely a result of the group's much higher vaccination rates. According to ARHS, 68.52% of those 65 and older in the region are now fully vaccinated. By contrast, only 35.16% of those 50-64 have gotten both shots of vaccine and only 14.78% of those ages 25-49 are fully vaccinated.
Among the two youngest groups, only 7.45% of residents 18-24 are fully vaccinated, while only a little more than 2% of those younger than 17 have gotten both shots. Significantly, only children and teens ages 12-17 in that youngest group are currently eligible to get the vaccine.