When Elizabeth City’s only charter school began the new academic year in August 2020, in-person student enrollment was about 250. That’s because most of NEAAAT’s students were at home attending classes remotely because of COVID-19.
That wasn’t the case on Wednesday when NEAAAT welcomed 750 students for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Andrew Harris, the school’s chief executive officer, said the 750 students marked the school’s first full enrollment since moving into its new facility at the rear of the former Southgate Mall in 2020.
“Things are going well,” Harris said of the first day.
The school’s students are enrolled in grades 5-12 and hail from nine counties across the region, including Bertie, Gates and Washington.
On Wednesday, NEAAT students were already busy with class projects, getting to know their teachers and “establishing relationships,” Harris said.
Harris said new this year for the academy are its athletics and theater programs. Sports chosen for the athletics program will be based on student interest but have not been decided. Likely candidates are soccer, volleyball and cross country, Harris said.
Also new is a standard based grading system, which includes written feedback on students’ academic work and workforce readiness skills, Harris said.
Heading into a new school year under the shadow of a lingering pandemic, most area schools have chosen to make face masks optional for students and staff. Masks are also optional at NEAAAT, where on Wednesday most students observed in classrooms were not donning one.
The charter school provides bus transportation for about 300 students a day in at least five of the surrounding counties, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans. Students from outside those counties who ride the buses are dropped off and picked up at the designated bus stops, Harris said.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies opened in 2015 and was for years located on the campus of Elizabeth City State University. The space the academy occupies in the former Southgate Mall is about 61,000 square feet.
School hours at NEAAAT are 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.