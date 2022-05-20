By gaining 50.3% of the vote in Tuesday’s election, Kirk Rivers won a majority and is Elizabeth City’s mayor-elect.
However, with 57 provisional ballots and at least 22 mail-in absentee ballots still to be counted in Pasquotank County, it’s theoretically possible Rivers’ majority could be thinned enough that it falls below the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold he needs to avoid a runoff with second-place finisher Jeannie Young.
For that to happen, however, a number of things have to occur.
First, all 57 provisional ballots in Tuesday’s election in Pasquotank County would have to have been cast in the city election.
That’s not likely to happen because Pasquotank Elections Director Emma Tate said “some” provisional ballots were cast in nearly every precinct, including those outside the city where voters weren’t eligible to participate in Elizabeth City’s election.
But for argument’s sake, say all 57 provisional ballots were cast in city precincts. That still doesn’t mean they all will be counted.
A provisional ballot is one cast by a voter on election day but not initially included in the overall count because there’s some question about the voter’s eligibility to participate in that election. Typically, provisional ballots are cast by voters who showed up at the wrong precinct to vote.
If the question about the voter’s eligibility is resolved, his or her vote is added to the overall vote count. But if those questions aren’t resolved, the voter was ineligible to cast the ballot and their vote isn’t counted.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections is scheduled to meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to count the provisional ballots as well as absentee mail-in ballots received before Tuesday’s election deadline. The board will determine then which of the provisional ballots are eligible to be included in the overall count.
The board also will determine if the 22 absentee mail-in ballots received before Tuesday’s deadline are eligible to be counted in the city election.
Tate said Friday there could be additional absentee mail-in ballots at the post office that came in postmarked by Tuesday. If so, those ballots also could be eligible to be counted in the city election. Tate was scheduled to find out later on Friday if there were additional mail-in ballots at the post office.
If the elections board were to determine all 57 provisional and 22 absentee ballots are eligible to be counted in the city election, math will then decide if the mayoral election heads for a runoff election.
Young, who finished with 36.19% of the citywide vote, and third-place finisher Christina Williams, who finished with 13.36% of the vote, would have to amass between them at least 47 of the 79 provisional and absentee mail-in ballots — or roughly 59% of them.
For his part, Rivers could avoid a runoff if he managed to collect just 33 of the 79 provisional and mail-in absentee ballots. That’s roughly 41% of those as-yet uncounted ballots.
Those figures are based on the following formula: the total number of votes cast in the election (2,743, including the 57 provisionals and 22 mail-in absentees) divided by two (1,371.5). Because Rivers’ vote total is now 1,340, he would only need 33 of the provisional and mail-in absentee votes to give him 1,373 — enough to stay above the 50%-plus-one vote threshold.
There is one other complicating factor: voters’ whose provisional or absentee mail-in ballots are eligible to counted in the city election may not have selected a candidate in the mayor’s race. Not doing so would affect the final numbers in the vote count used to determine the 50%-plus-one-vote threshold.
Tate said she had not calculated how many provisional votes it would take to reduce Rivers’ majority below the 50%-plus-one threshold.
Asked Thursday about the possibility of a runoff election based on the counting of the provisional ballots, Young said it was premature to speculate what might happen.
“I don’t know what they mean,” she said referring to the provisionals. “If they put us in a runoff, I guess we’re in a runoff. If they don’t, Kirk is mayor.”
Young said she already had called Rivers to congratulate him on his victory on Tuesday.
“We had a good discussion,” she said. “I told him I look forward to working with him. We’re going to move forward to make Elizabeth City a place for all to live.”
Reached Friday, Rivers said he will wait to see what happens at Wednesday’s elections board meeting.
“I’m hopeful the provisionals will come out like early voting and the day of the election did,” he said. Rivers garnered the most votes during both early voting and on election day.
Rivers said he knows he received at least 10 of the provisional votes because that many of his supporters told him they had to cast their ballots provisionally.
He is hopeful after the provisional votes are counted Wednesday and the election is certified two days later, the city can move “forward expeditiously” with the swearing-in of himself and the new council.
Rivers noted that next year’s city budget is due by July 1. With still a number of unknowns about the city’s finances — Rivers said the city’s general fund reserve may be getting close to falling below the state’s recommended 8% of revenues — he believes “it’s important to get this new council seated and get this city moving forward on this budget.”
Rivers said he in fact would prefer that the new council elected on Tuesday — not the one currently in office — sign off on next year’s city budget.
“Ultimately, we’ll have to work within that budget and be accountable for it, so I think the new council should be the ones to adopt it,” he said.
Rivers said he already has reached out to a new member of council about serving as chair of a new finance committee he intends to select to “dive into” the city’s finances once the new council is seated. He declined to name the councilor-elect, saying he hasn’t yet heard from them about accepting the post.
Rivers said he has had good conversations with both Young and Williams about their ideas for the next council.
“I look forward to working with both Mrs. Williams and Mrs. Young to make Elizabeth City the best it can be,” he said.