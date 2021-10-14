After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arts of the Albemarle’s signature beer and music fest returns next weekend.
The seventh annual River City Rhythm and Brews will be held on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle, Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Festival-goers will get to sample more than two dozen craft brews and ciders, including Ghost Harbor Brewery brews, as well as wine provided by Sanctuary Vineyards in Currituck County.
This year’s event will also feature the Old Colony Smokehouse food truck and the Smoke Rings Mobile Cigar Lounge. Entertainment will be provided by the Chesapeake, Virginia-based band, 5STARR.
All attendees receive a souvenir bottle opener key chain, an acrylic tasting glass and koozie. Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase.
Advance tickets are $30 and available online at artsaoa.org, or by calling 252 777-ARTS or by visiting AoA at 516 E Main St., Elizabeth City. Tickets at the door will be $35.
Designated drivers will be admitted for free. Volunteers are needed to serve beer. If you would like to volunteer for the event, go to https://signup.com/go/oBRhBcF
Allegiant Pest Control returns as the sponsor for this year’s Rhythm & Brews, with Nestlerode Orthopedic Rehabilitation as the Keg Sponsor. Also providing support for the event are F&H Printing, Water Street Realty, Lazy Weekends Landscaping, Attorney G. Alvin Small, City Beverage, Coastal Beverage and Sanctuary Vineyards.
For more information about the Rhythm and Brews event, contact Colleen Brown at 252 777-ARTS or email her at cbrown@artsaoa.com.