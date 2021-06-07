HERTFORD — Eight people were transported to area hospitals Saturday night following two separate but related vehicle collisions about an hour apart on or near the U.S. Highway 17 high-rise bridge crossing the Perquimans River.
The first accident involved a head-on collision of two vehicles in the southbound lanes of the bridge around 9:33 p.m. The second involved the collision of a vehicle into a Perquimans sheriff's truck that had been set up to divert traffic away from the bridge.
The Hertford Police Department is investigating the accident on the bridge. The officer investigating could not be immediately reached Monday.
Trooper I. Alwadei of the N.C. Highway Patrol, who assisted at the accident scene, said a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the bridge collided with a vehicle headed in the right direction.
Alwadei said the driver headed in the wrong direction initially was transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton and then transferred to Vidant Health in Greenville. He did not have the driver's name but said she was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The occupants of the second vehicle were a woman and a newborn child, Alwadei said. The newborn was airlifted by Nightingale helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, he said. The driver was transported by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Alwadei did not have an update Monday on the condition of either driver or the newborn.
There was no damage to the bridge, Alwadei said.
Immediately following the collision, Perquimans sheriff's deputies closed off the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near the bridge, and deputies were stationed at the intersection of Creek Drive and U.S. 17 to prevent traffic from crossing the span, Perquimans Emergency Services said.
At 10:50 p.m., a little over an hour after the first accident, a Ford SUV traveling southbound on U.S. 17 toward the closed Creek Drive intersection collided with a Perquimans sheriff's patrol truck parked in the roadway, pushing it into a patrol car also parked in the roadway
Alwadei, who investigated the second collision, said two deputies had been at the roadblock diverting traffic for about an hour when they noticed a vehicle approaching that did not appear to be slowing down.
"They tried to flag down the vehicle with their flashlights but the closer it got, they realized it wasn't going to stop," he said.
The deputies managed to get out of the way of the Ford SUV just in time, Alwadei said. "One deputy said it (the car) barely missed him," he said.
The driver of the SUV, Mychal Moore, 32, of the 300 block of Minitree Lane, Charlotte, and his four juvenile passengers were transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital by Perquimans EMS. The four juveniles were treated and released; Moore did require treatment, Alwadei said.
Moore was charged with a moving law violation, Alwadei said.
The trooper estimated the speed of Moore's SUV at between 55-60 mph before the collision. All three vehicles, including the two sheriff's vehicles, were totaled in the wreck, he said.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 17 were intermittently shut down Saturday night for removal of the accident debris, Perquimans Emergency Services said. The southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near the bridge were reopened just after midnight Sunday morning.
Agencies that responded to one or both accidents included the Hertford fire and police departments, the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Chowan County EMS, the Winfall Fire Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol.