HERTFORD — Eight people were transported to area hospitals Saturday night following two separate accidents about an hour apart on or near the high-rise bridge on U.S. Highway 17 crossing the Perquimans River.
The first accident involved a collision of two vehicles in the southbound lanes of the bridge around 9:33 p.m., according to a Perquimans Emergency Services press release.
One of the vehicles in the collision contained two people, the other had a single occupant. One person in the first vehicle was airlifted by Nightingale helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. The second person was transported by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. The person in the second vehicle was transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton.
The names and conditions of those involved in the collision were not immediately available.
Law enforcement closed off the southbound lanes crossing the bridge immediately after the accident, and deputies with the Perquimans Sheriff's Office were stationed at the intersection of Creek Drive and U.S. 17 to prevent traffic from accessing the span, emergency services said.
At 10:50 p.m., a little over an hour after the first accident, a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 17 toward the closed Creek Drive intersection struck a Perquimans Sheriff's patrol car, pushing it into a second patrol car parked at the site.
Five people in the vehicle were transported to Vidant Chowan by Perquimans EMS. Neither of the deputies at the roadblock were injured in the collision, emergency services said.
The names of those transported to the hospital and their conditions were not immediately available.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 17 were shutdown intermittently Saturday night for removal of the accident debris. The southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near the bridge were reopened just after midnight Sunday morning.
Both incidents are under investigation.
Agencies that responded to one or both accidents included the Hertford fire and police departments, the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Chowan County EMS, the Winfall Fire Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol.