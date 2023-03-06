Just over 1,000 runners registered for one of the two races in Saturday's Coast Guard Marathon and 834 finished in what many runners called challenging conditions because of gusty winds and warmer-than-usual temperatures.
In the full marathon, 311 of the 420 runners who registered finished the race, up from the 288 who completed the 26.2 miles in 2022.
In the half marathon, 523 of the 586 runners who signed up finished the 13.1-mile race, up from 471 who crossed the finish line in 2022.
The 5K on Friday had 603 runners finish the 3.1-mile course, besting the 2022 number of 600.
Valentin Gomez, 38, was the first Elizabeth City resident to finish the full marathon, crossing in 3:38.37 for 28th place overall.
Michelle Henning, 47, was the first female city resident to finish the full marathon with a time of 4:08.21 for 75th place overall.
Tessa Clayton, 35, was the first Elizabeth City runner to finish the half marathon with a 27th-place finish in 1:46.18. Matthew Harrell, 19, was the first male from Elizabeth City to finish, crossing in 30th place with a time of 1:46.32.
Mary Jo Boyles, 47, of Pooler, Georgia, ran the half marathon for the first time Saturday and called the race a “nice small town” event on the website RaceRave.com. Boyles finished in 107th place with a time of 2:02.08.
“Nice, flat course,” Boyles wrote. “They had water and hydration every two miles or so. Small town crowds came out of their homes to cheer and support the runners. Being from a military family and vet myself, I loved the flyby during the national anthem and the Coast Guard demos during the post-race celebration. Food and beer options were great after the run. If the wind didn’t slow me down I would’ve finished with a PR (personal record).”