CAMDEN — Friday night's commencement ceremony was the first time in months Zane Barrett had seen many of his fellow Camden High School graduates.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett decided to graduate early after earning enough credits at the end of the first semester of his senior year.
“I really didn’t want to do the online school stuff,” Barrett said. “I went and asked if I could graduate early and they said I could.’’
Barrett was among the 89 Camden High School seniors who received their high school diploma in the school’s gymnasium Friday night. The ceremony originally was planned for the school's football field but the threat of rain moved it indoors.
Barrett said he used the time away from school working, fishing and going to the gym. Working out was a top priority as Barrett will soon enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Barrett will train as a Coast Guard aviation maintenance technician and plans to make military service a career. Coast Guard AMTs perform ground handling and servicing of aircraft, including conducting routine aircraft inspections and aviation administrative duties.
“I’m in the process of enlisting and I am just getting everything ready,” Barrett said. “The Coast Guard seems interesting and I have found a job that I want to do in the Coast Guard. I will get to travel the nation with it, go anywhere.”
Bree McDaniel also graduated early but she made her decision prior to COVID. McDaniel, who transferred to Camden from Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies at the start of her junior year, was planning to go to Australia for several weeks this past semester to volunteer at a turtle conservation program. But the pandemic derailed those plans.
“I made that decision at the beginning of my junior year,” McDaniel said. “I wanted to go to some other country for part of my senior year and that is why I graduated early.”
McDaniel is going to enroll at College of The Albemarle for two years and then apply for admission to the U.S. Air Force Academy. She hopes to become a pilot.
McDaniel’s father, Michael, is in U.S. Coast Guard, and her uncle, Brian McDaniel, is in the Air Force and their service inspired her future plans.
“That made me want to join a military branch,” McDaniel said. “I want to join the Air Force because I love to travel. I want to go everywhere and I figure being a pilot you will get to travel all over the world.”
Since she graduated early, McDaniel spent just over a semester in the classroom before the pandemic hit in March 2020.
“It was very different,” McDaniel said. “I wanted to make a lot of friends but I couldn’t because of on-line learning. I didn’t get to meet a lot of new people.”
Class valedictorian Shane Nadj used his address to thank numerous teachers who had an impact on his education at the school.
“Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses and you are your greatest asset,” Nadj told his fellow graduates.
Camden High School Principal Amber Davis praised the 2021 graduates for overcoming something no other class had ever experienced — going to school for more than a year during a pandemic.
“They ended their junior year remotely and they started their senior year remotely,” Davis said. “The Class of 2021 has done a remarkable job leading our school through really tough times. To say I am proud of this class would be an understatement.”