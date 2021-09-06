Programs remembering the sacrifices of first-responders who died in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held in Elizabeth City and Center Hill on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
A program will be held at noon at Sam A. Twiford Veteran’s Park at Twiford’s Funeral Home in Elizabeth City.
A second program is planned for 2 p.m. at Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Chowan County.
David Twiford of Twiford Funeral Home said the Elizabeth City program will be community-wide event and everyone is invited “to attend, reflect and remember the men and women that gave their lives that others may live.”
Of the 2,977 victims who died in the attacks 415 — 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, eight paramedics and emergency medical technicians, three court officers and one patrolman — of them were first-responders.
“We have a great keynote speaker who actually was with the president as he traveled to the crash site in Pennsylvania,” Twiford said, referring to President George W. Bush. “There will be a free barbecue luncheon for everyone following our ceremony.”
The speaker for the ceremony is Walter (Kirk) Harris, who serves as special assistant in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense with direct assignment to the deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Education.
Harris works with the deputy assistant Secretary to ensure that the programs and policies of the current administration are implemented.
Prior to receiving his presidential appointment he served as a White House Advance Associate supporting the office of the vice president, organizing the operational logistics in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service prior to the vice president’s arrival at a designated location.
The program will also feature Gene Overstreet, 12th Sgt. Major of the U.S. Marine Corps and will recognize Jim Rudolph, founder and president of Veterans Funeral Care.
In addition, local band Out ‘N the Cold will perform “God Bless the U.S.A.”
Leon Evans of the Rocky Hock has lined up the remembrance program in Center Hill, which will be held at the Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Evans was a member of the Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and its fire chief for 10. His father was a charter member of the department, served as chief, and was a member for 45 years. His son served in the department for 21 years.
Evans said the fire service is in his blood and that is probably one of the reasons he has felt compelled to honor the firefighters, police officers and other first responders who died responding to the attacks on 9/11.
“I’ve been doing it 10 or 11 years and the only year I missed it was the COVID year (in 2020),” Evans said.
Debbie and Billy Hilliard of Clayton will be the speakers for the Center Hill observance. Debbie Hilliard, a Chowan County native, and her husband Billy now work as instructors with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through Louisiana State University.
Billy Hilliard was a police officer for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Debbie Hilliard was a battalion fire chief with the town of Cary. Both are now retired. They teach online courses for students across the United States and in a number of foreign countries.
Patriotic music for the program will be performed by Margo Owens, a retired teacher in the Perquimans County Schools.
Rachel Spencer, Evans’ granddaughter, will preside at the ceremony.