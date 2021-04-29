Another nine people protesting Andrew Brown Jr.'s death were arrested overnight for violating Elizabeth City's 8 p.m. curfew, the city manager said this morning.
City Manager Montre Freeman did not know of any reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the protests.
"Prayerfully that didn't happen, but I'll have more detail later on," he said.
Freeman didn't have full details but said Wednesday night's protest may have gone longer after the curfew before arrests were made. Seven people were arrested Tuesday night — the first night of the curfew — and charged with disorderly conduct roughly an hour and a half after the 8 p.m. curfew.
Posts on the Elizabeth City Police Department's Facebook page indicate police issued a first warning to protesters on South Hughes Boulevard and Church Street of the upcoming 8 p.m. curfew at 7:32 p.m. A second warning, when the group of protesters had moved to Main Street, was issued at 7:49 p.m. A third warning was issued at 8 p.m. when protesters had moved to the Camden Causeway Bridge.
Police said they planned to issue warnings every five minutes after 8 p.m. that protesters refusing to disperse were in violation of the curfew.
A subsequent post at roughly around 11:30 p.m. indicated that 15 protesters still "refusing to disperse" after being given a final warning to do so were at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police said they planned to start making arrests.
"Mobile Field Force Units are moving forward to make arrests," a post reads.
Freeman didn't know where the protesters were arrested, but said at least two were taken into custody for impeding traffic on U.S. Highway 17. Those arrests apparently took place at the U.S. 17 intersection with U.S. Highway 158 at Morgans Corner, which was shut down for a period of time Wednesday night. A post on the police department's Facebook page shows the roadways at U.S. 17-U.S. 158 were back open around 8:30 p.m.
The city's manpower costs responding to the protests since Brown's death on April 21 have been "phenomenal," Freeman acknowledged. He didn't have immediate figures but said as of Sunday morning, the city's overtime costs were already $48,000.
"And that's not just our costs. That's also for the officers we've brought in," he said.
Freeman said he hoped to have updated cost figures later today.