Nine Elizabeth City Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the agency being declared a “hotspot” for the respiratory disease, City Manager Rich Olson said.
Olson made the announcement in his weekly memo to the mayor and City Council on Friday.
Olson said another 13 police employees are awaiting results after being tested for coronavirus.
“At this time, it has not affected our ability to respond to calls for service,” Olson said in the memo.
Reached by phone Friday evening, Olson declined to characterize which employees in the department had tested positive or say how so many had contracted the highly contagious virus at one time.
“Community spread,” he said when asked.
Olson reiterated that the COVID-19 outbreak at the department had not affected police operations.
“We still have the same number of people on the street that we normally have,” he said.
Olson said “to his knowledge” no other non-police personnel with the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
He also said the city has taken a number of preventive measures to control spread of the virus and ensure employee safety.
A spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed Friday that nine active cases have been reported at the ECPD.
ARHS reported Friday that the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its eight-county region had increased to 545, as Pasquotank, Camden, Bertie and Hertford reported new cases.
Pasquotank is now reporting 153 cases, but only 29 are active. Camden’s case count jumped another three to 12. Seven of those cases are active. Regionwide, only 64 cases of COVID-19 — about 12 percent — are still active.
ARHS said it continues to monitor outbreaks at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation in Pasquotank, Ahoskie House and Ahoskie Assisted Living in Hertford County, Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing in Chowan County, and Bertie Correctional Center in Bertie County. The five facilities account for 171 of the total COVID-19 cases in the region as well as 19 of the 30 deaths in the region from the virus.
“While we have seen our congregate care cases stabilize, the ARHS region is continuing to see active cases of COVID-19 due to community spread,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said. “This virus remains highly contagious and continues to be a public health threat across the region.”
ARHS also released data on how many COVID-19 tests were conducted in the region over the past week. Between Monday and Friday, a total of 255 tests — 105 at ARHS’ eight health departments, 150 at ARHS’s partner community clinics — were conducted.