The Albemarle Area United Way has announced nine new members will join its Board of Directors starting July 1.
The new members include Bryan Spence, Chris Ruffieux, Phillip E. Jackson, Jamar Whitaker, Scott C. Sullens, Tiffany Hinton, Annalisa Morgan, Holly E. White and Arthur Manigault.
Bill Blake, executive director of the AAUW, described the new board members in a press release as "wonderful people who will bring a diverse set of skills and talents to Albemarle Area United Way."
According to the release, Spence works at LinkedIn as a senior program manager and is also a licensed Realtor with Rose and Womble in Moyock.
Ruffieux worked at Gannett where he was vice president of infrastructure. According to the release, he has more than 20 years of experience in senior management and leadership. He is currently a member of Elizabeth City City Council representing the 2nd Ward.
Jackson is president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. He also served as the chairman for Sentara’s United Way campaign in 2021.
Whitaker is the operations manager for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services. Whitaker has served on many other committees and boards, the AAUW said, adding his "experience and servant’s heart will bring a positive and engaging outlook to the (AAUW) team."
Sullens works as finance manager at Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC in Elizabeth City. He was immediate past president of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club.
Hinton is assistant dean of student development at Elizabeth City State University. According to the release, Hinton "brings a vibrant perspective" to the AAUW board.
White works as vice president and branch manager at Atlantic Union Bank in Edenton. She also has served on many boards and committees. Her service on the Community Care Collaborative Advisory Committee "will bring plenty of ideas and insight" to the board, the AAUW said.
Morgan works as Albemarle area market president for Truist bank in Elizabeth City. According to the AAUW, she "brings a plethora of insights on the business community and nonprofits in the Albemarle community that are supported by United Way."
Manigault is pastor at Riverside United Methodist in Elizabeth City and Spirit & Truth United Methodist Church in Windfall.