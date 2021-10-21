The two major health care systems that operate medical facilities in the Elizabeth City area announced Thursday that more than 90% of their employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sentara Healthcare announced that 94% of its almost 30,000 employees have been vaccinated, and another 3 percent have received a first does of the vaccine.
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare announced that almost 92% of its 2,450 employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 6% have complied with the health system’s vaccination policy.
Sentara, which operates Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, did not respond to a request from The Daily Advance asking for the percentage of Sentara employees in northeastern North Carolina that have been vaccinated. The health system employs about 1,000 workers in the region, including at SAMC.
Sentara announced in August that all employees be vaccinated against the virus, saying that its priority was to protect the health and safety of employees, patients and visitors. The deadline for them to get vaccinated was Monday.
Some of the 3% of employees not vaccinated are on family or medical leave and have an extended deadline to become compliant with Sentara’s policy when they return, a press release stated.
Employees not in compliance with the vaccination policy will now go through Sentara’s standard disciplinary process. An unvaccinated employee can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption to become in compliance.
Unvaccinated employees will wear additional personal protective equipment consistent with CDC guidelines, Sentara said.
“We are most appreciative of our team members who embraced the importance of this safety standard and received a COVID-19 vaccine or an approved exemption,” said Michael Gentry, chief operating officer for Sentara Healthcare and the Sentara COVID-19 Task Force executive leader. “It is also critical that we reassure our community we are safely caring for you and your loved ones.”
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare likewise announced in August that its vaccination policy would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, or to submit either a religious or medical exemption.
Chesapeake Regional said it will continue to provide education, support and encouragement to employees who are not yet in compliance with the directive. It said an unvaccinated employee can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine or submit an exemption at any time, which would end their disciplinary process.
Unvaccinated employees with approved exemptions who are patient facing must wear an N95 mask and eye protection. Those who are not patient facing must wear a surgical mask and a face shield as an additional barrier. Safety requirements will continue to be adjusted based upon CDC guidelines, OSHA recommendations and as additional federal or CMS guidelines, Chesapeake Regional said.
“I am very pleased with our employees’ dedication and support of the vaccine policy,” said Chesapeake Regional Healthcare President & CEO Reese Jackson. “As the pandemic continues, we want our community, our employees, patients and visitors to feel they are safe at all of our locations.”