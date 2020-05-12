More than 9,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 across North Carolina, including 143 in the eight counties served by the regional health department.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services began releasing data Tuesday on the estimated number of people who’ve recovered from the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Meanwhile, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose on Tuesday to 15,346, an increase of 301 cases. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 577, an increase of 27. The number of persons hospitalized with the respiratory disease rose by 11 to 475 and the number of completed tests for the disease rose to 202,244, an increase of more than 6,300.
In the eight counties served by Albemarle Regional Health Services, the number of cases rose to 249, as Perquimans and Bertie counties reported new cases. Perquimans’ case count rose by two to 19, while Bertie’s case count rose to 67. The case counts in ARHS’ six other counties remained unchanged from Monday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region on Tuesday. A total of 11 people in the eight counties have died from the respiratory disease, the latest two in Pasquotank County on Monday.
The recovery rate from COVID-19 in the eight counties, meanwhile, is now 57 percent, with Bertie reporting the largest number of recoveries: 44. Pasquotank, with a reported 81 COVID-19 cases, has had 36 patients who’ve recovered. Hertford County, which has reported 49 virus cases, has had 30 persons who’ve recovered.
More than half the cases in the other five ARHS counties, including both cases reported in Camden County, are patients who’ve recovered from the disease.
DHHS cautioned that its figure of 9,115 patient recoveries from COVID-19 in North Carolina is an estimate because patient-specific data on recoveries is not available. It noted that a patient’s actual recovery time could be shorter or longer, depending on the severity of their illness.
According to its website, DHHS estimates a median recovery time of 14 days for COVID-19 patients did not require hospitalization, or for whom it’s unknown if they were hospitalized. The median recovery time for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 28 days, DHHS said. Both estimates use the collection date of the patient’s specimen for COVID-19 testing as the start of their recovery period.
DHHS said the 14-day and 28-day intervals for recovery are based on guidance from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state health departments. It noted that WHO uses a median recovery time of two weeks for mild cases of COVID-19 and three to six weeks for patients with severe or critical forms of the disease.
DHHS cautioned that its estimates can’t account for other factors that can affect a patient’s recovery time, such as age and underlying health conditions. It also said the estimates don’t measure the number of people who are naturally immune to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“Doctors and scientists do not yet know if patients who have recovered are protected with natural immunity from getting COVID-19 again,” DHHS said.