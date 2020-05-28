A ninth resident of an Elizabeth City nursing home has died from COVID-19, raising the number of deaths in Pasquotank County from the highly contagious coronavirus to 10.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported the person’s death on Thursday, describing them as over 65.
ARHS also described the death as related to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. An ARHS spokeswoman confirmed the person who died was a resident of the nursing home.
So far, 61 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Nineteen of those involve staff members; the other 42 involve residents.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ eight-county region, meanwhile, rose to 371, as Pasquotank and Bertie counties reported new cases.
Pasquotank has now reported 102 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but only 25 of those are considered active. Bertie has now reported 118 cases, but only 26 of those are considered active.
Regionwide, only 98 of the 371 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained active on Thursday. That’s about 26 percent.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 25,412, an increase of 784 from Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 827, an increase of 33 from Wednesday.
Seventy-one percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state have been in so-called “congregate housing” settings, which include nursing homes, assisted living homes and state prison facilities. Sixty-six percent — 544 — of those deaths have been reported at nursing homes.
The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday increased by six to 708, while the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose to 375,192, an increase of more than 10,900 from Wednesday.