CAMDEN — A “Christmas miracle” is how one local family is describing the progress of their 16-month-old son’s health.
About a month after Carter Canning celebrated his first-ever Christmas in 2021 he became ill, said his mother, Katie Canning.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 8:09 pm
During a routine wellness exam with the family doctor and subsequent urgent trip to the emergency room it was revealed Carter was suffering from a brain bleed, a condition that left him weak and unable to sit up or hold his head up on his own, Katie Canning said.
“He absolutely couldn’t even hold his head up,” she said.
Carter was born with a condition known as macrocrania, which can cause developmental delays for children, Canning said. He was 5 months old when the bleeding was discovered, but since then, he has begun to heal and his last MRI scan came back negative for signs of bleeding.
Developmentally, Carter is a bit behind other children his age but as he gets older he’ll begin to catch up, Canning said. That’s partly due to Carter maintaining an exhaustive weekly regimen of speech and physical therapy, and he’ll soon begin occupational therapy.
“He makes progress every single week,” Canning said.
So much progress that now, with the use of braces, Carter is able to stand and walk on his own.
“It’s a Christmas miracle because he can walk now,” Canning said.
Canning discussed her son’s health after she and husband Chris took Carter to see the Christmas Tree Illumination ceremony on the lawn of the Historic Camden Courthouse, Thursday of last week.
Canning said her family missed the Elizabeth City downtown illumination ceremony on Friday, Nov. 26, and wanted Carter to see the Camden lights.
When the Camden tree was illuminated, Carter also lit up with excitement, Canning said. He was perched atop his father’s shoulders and the green-yellow glow of the Christmas bulbs sparked a glimmer of light of Carter’s eyes.
