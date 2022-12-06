Carter Canning

Carter Canning, 16 months old, sits atop his father, Chris Canning’s shoulders during Camden County’s annual Christmas tree illumination ceremony, Thursday evening. To the left is Carter’s mother, Katie Canning.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — A “Christmas miracle” is how one local family is describing the progress of their 16-month-old son’s health.

About a month after Carter Canning celebrated his first-ever Christmas in 2021 he became ill, said his mother, Katie Canning.