Hayley James (left) discusses the role and responsibilities of Museum of the Albemarle’s junior docents during a workshop at the museum, Friday. Junior docents range between 13 to 17 years old and assist museum officials with conducting educational programs.
Museum of the Albemarle held a workshop on Friday in hopes of attracting its next group of young volunteers.
Led by Hayley James, the workshop introduced about six children ages 13 to 17 to the roles and responsibilities of the museum’s junior docents.
“It was really worthwhile,” James said of the workshop.
Junior docents are volunteers who work with the museum’s educational department to set up and host exhibits and presentations. That includes traveling exhibits that museum officials may take to local schools. Junior docents also might participate in museum historical re-enactments.
One student participating Friday was 14-year-old William Carpenter who attends the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies.
Carpenter said his mother signed him up to attend the workshop. Nevertheless, he said was enjoying what he learned and thought volunteering at the museum would be cool.
“It’s interesting,” Carpenter said of the workshop. “It would definitely be fun helping out.”
Carpenter said he has visited Museum of the Albemarle several times.
James, who serves as the museum’s information specialist and educational assistant, said Friday’s workshop included a tour of the museum, including the spaces typically out of view from the public.
For instance, the students toured the collections room where artifacts and items are stored when not on display. A few workers from the museum’s exhibit designs team also spoke to the students about their jobs, James said.
Museum visitors may not be aware that the museum includes four floors of exhibit and office spaces, and the group toured each, James said.
“They were really fascinated,” she said, especially when the group used the museum’s large freight elevator.
James also briefed the students on the museum’s policies and procedures and how the entire staff works together to prepare and to host large exhibits. Students who choose to pursue a junior docent position will need to complete three levels of training.
James, who has a bachelor’s degree in history, said she benefited from her experience as a junior docent when she was younger.
“The biggest thing, it’s like job preparation,” she said. “You learn job skills” like customer service and self-responsibility.
James said last Friday was her last day at Museum of the Albemarle. She has accepted a new job and will be moving out of the area.