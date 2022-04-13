CAMDEN — Dismal Swamp State Park is set to reopen Friday, April 22, after construction delays have pushed back the reopening at least twice this month.
A spokeswoman for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation says the delays should not interfere with next month’s Paddle for the Border.
“There have been several delays with the construction,” said Katie Hall. “We don’t anticipate that this delay will affect Paddle for the Border events.”
The 17th annual Paddle for the Border, which is being held for the first time in two years after being canceled twice because of the pandemic, is set for Saturday, May 7.
In late March, the park’s webpage announced the park would reopen April 1, after being closed since June 14, 2021. The park was closed for scheduled maintenance to the hydraulic bridge that allows boaters cruising the Dismal Swamp Canal to pass. Visitors also use the bridge to cross to and from the state park.
Prior to the April 1 deadline, the park announced the reopening had been rescheduled to Friday, April 15.
On Monday, Hall said she did not expect construction work to be completed by Friday. On Tuesday, the park’s webpage posted the reopening had been rescheduled again to Friday, April 22.
“Dismal Swamp State Park, including the canoe and kayak launch, remains closed for extensive repairs to the bridge that allows entrance to the park,” the notice states. “Repairs are expected to be completed 22 April 2022.”
The bridge maintenance has been completed and the bridge has been reinstalled, but it’s other work that needs to be completed before the park can reopen, according to Hall.
“The bridge is in place; however, there are more corrections that have to be made,” she said. “Once corrections are made, the park can be opened.”
Additional construction work included repairs and renovations to the two bridge tender huts located at either end of the bridge, plus repairs to the park’s canoe and kayak launch. On Wednesday, a new wooden fence was seen surrounding the park’s entrance, which is located off the parking lot of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center.
Hall said the construction is being performed by a private contractor.
In June 2014, a state news release announcing the park’s closing said repairs to the bridge were expected to take about six months and the park would remain closed for the duration.
Sarah Hill, the welcome center’s director, said last week that about 350 people have signed up to participate in this year’s Paddle for the Border. The event takes paddlers along a 7.5-mile trip on the Dismal Swamp Canal between the state park and a boat ramp off Ballahack Road in Chesapeake, Virginia.
The deadline to register for this year’s Paddle for the Border was April 2.