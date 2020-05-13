CAMDEN — Having your school principal and teachers show up in your yard never used to be a good sign.
But for Camden High School graduating senior Jocelyn De Lara Chavez, seeing CCHS Principal Amber Davis and nearly two dozen teachers and school staff show up in her yard Tuesday was a good sign. So good a sign in fact, they left her one.
Chavez was among the 155 graduating CCHS seniors receiving a “2020 Senior Bruin Pride” sign in her yard this week.
School staff posted the congratulatory yard signs in front of homes of CCHS graduating seniors Monday and Tuesday and were slated to post signs at the homes of Camden Early College’s graduating seniors on Wednesday.
The signs are designed to recognize the years of hard work seniors like Chavez have put in to graduate, only to be denied the milestones of graduation like senior prom and a traditional commencement ceremony because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Camden seniors, like students across North Carolina, have not had the benefit of in-class instruction since Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools in mid-March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Nine CCHS staff members rode on the school activity bus to Chavez’s house and the homes of other seniors, while other staff and faculty joined the caravan in their own vehicles.
Standing outside her house in Bell Farm Estates, Chavez watched as Davis and CCHS teachers, maintaining an appropriate distance from her, posted the sign and then snapped photos of the occasion.
“I think it shows that they really care,” Chavez said of the yard sign gesture. “They’re really trying to make it memorable for us.”
Chavez said she thinks CCHS teachers and staff have made an extra effort to help seniors feel special during a difficult time.
“They’re really showing support,” Chavez said. “It’s really nice.”
Davis said a few parents bought signs for the effort but most of the signs ended up being donated.
And the schools never actually solicited donations.
“We didn’t even ask,” Davis said. “(Donations) just started pouring in.”
Davis said this was the first time there had been an organized effort by the schools to ensure all graduating seniors would have a sign in their yard. There have been signs recognizing graduating seniors in the past, but they were always purchased by the graduate’s family.
Flowers Printing joined the school on the project and all the money was raised in the Camden community.
Discussing the effect the pandemic has had on the Class of 2020, Chavez said this semester has been nothing like what seniors had expected and looked forward to.
“It’s definitely something very unexpected — something you never thought you’d have to go through,” she said of the sudden shift from in-person classes and seeing friends at school to accessing all classes online from home.
It will all make an interesting story to share with people throughout the rest of her life, she said.
“This is something I have lived and gone through,” Chavez said.
Chavez said she plans to join the Coast Guard and hopes to serve as a health service technician.
“I want to serve my country,” she said.
Another Camden County High School graduate whose house the caravan stopped by Tuesday morning was Desiree Brown.
Brown, 18, said she plans to study nursing at College of The Albemarle.
“Oh, I loved it there,” she said, commenting on her time at Camden High. “The people there are so nice and they care so much about their students.”