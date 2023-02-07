Deputy Division I Engineer Ronnie Sawyer of the N.C. Department of Transportation told Pasquotank commissioners’ Finance Committee Monday that DOT doesn’t have the money to replace an aging bridge on Long Lane in Newland.
Deputy Division I Engineer Ronnie Sawyer of the N.C. Department of Transportation told Pasquotank commissioners’ Finance Committee Monday that DOT doesn’t have the money to replace an aging bridge on Long Lane in Newland.
The N.C. Department of Transportation delivered some unwelcome news to Pasquotank officials Monday afternoon.
NCDOT Deputy Division I Engineer Ronnie Sawyer told county commissioners’ Finance Committee that there is no money to replace an aging bridge on Long Lane in Newland.
The bridge is currently rated to handle just three tons, which means only cars and light trucks are allowed. Fire trucks and EMS ambulances are too heavy to cross the bridge and have to take a two-minute longer route to reach homes on Long Road in the event of an emergency.
“No emergency vehicles can cross the bridge,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer told commissioners that the bridge would likely have to be torn down within five years.
Sawyer said only $4.9 million is available for bridge replacement annually in Division I, which includes Pasquotank and 13 other counties.
Sawyer said the average bridge replacement costs between $1 million and $1.5 million. The high end is if utilities have to be relocated.
“I knew I wouldn’t be bringing good news,” Sawyer said. “We don’t have the money to fix all the bridges that need fixing in a 14-county area. We are trying to be fiscally responsible with our money.”
NCDOT uses several criteria to evaluate bridge replacements, which includes traffic volume across the bridge. Maintenance costs and replacement costs are also considered.
Sawyer said the average daily traffic, or ADT, over the bridge is currently 60 vehicles a day. He said NCDOT can’t “justify” currently spending money to replace a bridge with that low an ADT.
“This is the thought process we go through when we are deciding to spend our money,” Sawyer said. “We have to spend money on bridges that have a higher impact and higher ADT.’’
Sawyer said NCDOT could consider the bridge for replacement in the future.
Commissioner Sean Lavin was one of several commissioners who expressed dissatisfaction with NCDOT’s decision. He suggested the county try and seek state grants to pay for the bridge’s replacement.
“I think our biggest concern is that we know this is an area of future growth,” Lavin said. “I think we should go after something like that (grant).”
Sawyer responded by saying that NCDOT would handle the design of the bridge and administration of the project if the county received money from the state.
Sawyer said a project to better allow tractor-trailer trucks to take a right from Hassell Road onto U.S. Highway 158 near Morgans Corner has been designed and the department is waiting for a right of way agreement.
“Once we get that, we can let it to contract,” Sawyer said.
About 150 trucks leaving Parkway AG Supply exit Hassell Road during peak farming season and Sawyer said trucks on occasion get stuck in a ditch trying to turn right onto U.S. 158.
“It’s a bad angle for truck traffic,” Sawyer said. “We have the money to do it. There is going to be new pavement, we are going to improve that (turning) radius a great deal so tractor trailers can make that turn to the right.”