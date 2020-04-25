More than 40 local musicians have come together to produce a tribute video for health care workers at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Dan Simmons, the band director at Elizabeth City Middle School, lined up the singers and instrumentalists, helped them through the process of recording and submitting their individual videos, and edited and synchronized the videos to weave a musical and visual tapestry titled “Thank You Hospital Workers.”
The songs performed on video include Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “Blackbird,” Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up,” ZZ Top’s “I Thank You,” and the Allman Brothers’ “Soulshine.”
The video can be viewed at youtube.com using the hashtag #ThankYouSentaraAlbemarle.
Simmons said many of the musicians needed some guidance on how to make and send their videos.
“There has been a training element in helping people do the technical part of it,” he said.
It was also a learning experience for Simmons himself, who had made a “tiny sample video” with eight middle school students the week before he started the project but had never produced a video of this magnitude.
The project started on April 10 when Karen Mathews of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center contacted Simmons about doing something to raise the morale of health care workers. They brainstormed several ideas and he committed to doing something with a virtual band.
There was no commitment on the number of songs or how many people would be involved, he said.
Simmons said he contacted some close friends who are musicians and they brainstormed songs that would work well in a tribute to health care workers. That initial brainstorming generated a list of eight songs. The completed video features six songs.
Simmons said he also began thinking about individual singers and instrumentalists who would be well-suited for particular songs. Musicians were asked to song or play on one song but didn’t necessarily know what was taking place on the other songs.
“None of the musicians knew about all of the songs,” Simmons said.
Adam Nixon played on three of the songs and was the soloist on “Soulshine.”
Other soloists were CJ Jones on “I Thank You,” Kara Yost on “Blackbird,” Lisa Creef on “Lean On Me,” Kris Whelan on “You Raise Me Up” and Toby Tate on “With A Little Help From My Friends.”
In addition to the musical performances, about 40 children contributed drawings that added color and visual richness to the video tribute.
Simmons explained that his friend Tabby Callon organized parents to get the kids’ pictures together. He said he appreciated that because the pictures themselves were an enormous undertaking.
Simmons said he had no trouble signing people up for the project.
“I would just tell people it was for the hospital workers and people said ‘yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’” he said. “People were so willing to do something for the health care workers and show their gratitude.”
The level of enthusiasm and cooperation made the project easier and kept it enjoyable, he said.
Simmons said he contacted a lot of people himself for the project but also ended up with videos submitted from people he didn’t know. Apparently they had heard about the project from a friend — or friend of a friend — who was involved.
“People were very giving of their time for this project,” Simmons said.