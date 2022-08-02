Ozzy Parker, 5, tries his hand at the ring toss game during the Elizabeth City Police Department’s National Night Out observance at Waterfront Park, Tuesday evening. With Ozzy is his mother, Alex Parker.
Alex Parker is always looking for something fun to do in Elizabeth City. So on Tuesday night, the Currituck County resident brought her 5-year-old son to the National Night Out event hosted by the Elizabeth City Police Department at Waterfront Park.
National Night Out is a long-running event held nationally on Aug. 2 to increase the bond between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Parker found the event on Facebook and thought her son, Ozzy, would enjoy the Lego Derby. Ozzy Parker found that, and the many other games and activities fun as well.
“We are always looking for local events,” Parker said. “I love Elizabeth City and the vibe. So, we are always looking for those things. We came for the Lego Derby and I didn’t realize there would be so much here. We absolutely love the games, and this is exactly what we want to do with our summer.”
Police officer Ernest Goodwin helped organize Tuesday’s event. He said the goal is for citizens and police to come together to help fight crime in the city. The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabeth City State University Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard also took part in the event.
Over two dozen city police officers were in attendance, meeting with citizens.
“National Night Out is way to bring the community out to help us fight crime,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said around 40 vendors were at the event which began an 4 p.m. and was scheduled to continue until 9 p.m. In addition to the games there were food trucks and organizations that offer services to the community, like NC Works, Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, and Albemarle Hopeline.
“We have a lot of organizations out here that also reach out to our community, help build our community and make it better,” Goodwin said.
The Parkers especially enjoyed the homemade nostalgic games that were provided by Wayman White. White owns Team 3 Entertainment and he had 12 different vintage games set up for people to play.
White said providing the games free of charge to people at Tuesday’s event was a way to give back to the community.
“I try to come to National Night out every year,” White said. “We couldn’t do it the last two years because of COVID but I am glad they are having it this year. We get tons of kids every year and they really enjoy it.”
White built all the 12 games himself, averaging about one over the last decade. The games included skee ball, bean toss, balloon blast and Leroy J. Robot.
Leroy J. Robot tests a person’s skill removing an object from the battery-operated game while avoiding the buzz of touching the sides.
“It was tough to make,” White said. “I challenge myself each year to make something.”