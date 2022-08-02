National Night Out

Ozzy Parker, 5, tries his hand at the ring toss game during the Elizabeth City Police Department’s National Night Out observance at Waterfront Park, Tuesday evening. With Ozzy is his mother, Alex Parker.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Alex Parker is always looking for something fun to do in Elizabeth City. So on Tuesday night, the Currituck County resident brought her 5-year-old son to the National Night Out event hosted by the Elizabeth City Police Department at Waterfront Park.

National Night Out is a long-running event held nationally on Aug. 2 to increase the bond between law enforcement and the communities they serve.