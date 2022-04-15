After 17 years as proprietor of Page After Page bookstore in downtown Elizabeth City, Susan Hinkle has decided it’s time to retire.
Hinkle cited her wish to spend more time with her grandchildren as the reason she is putting the bookstore at 111 South Water Street up for sale.
“I’ve got four grandchildren,” Hinkle said on a recent Friday as she walked the floor in her shop. “This is time for me to retire. I’ve got four grandchildren and I want to travel and spend time with them.”
She said she has had to say “no” to too many opportunities to do things with her grandchildren because she needed to be at the store.
Retirement will free her to spend time with them, she said.
Hinkle said that when she first started thinking about running her own business what she first had in mind was a coffee shop. She also considered blending a coffee shop and bookstore — a model that has been successful in some communities.
But the timing worked out to purchase the bookstore, and the rest is downtown business history. She ended up dropping the coffee idea and focusing on being a full-service bookstore.
Hinkle said that when she moved to Elizabeth City after working as an engineer in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, she knew she wanted to run a small business in town.
When she heard from a neighbor that the local bookstore was for sale she decided that was the perfect opportunity for her.
Hinkle would not disclose what her asking price is for the bookstore. But she said a key part of her goal in selling is to find someone who will keep the store in town and continue the bookstore’s tradition of being active in the community.
“I love this store,” Hinkle said. “Elizabeth City needs to have a bookstore.”
She added that she will be glad to help a new owner during the transition to the new operation.
“I’m willing to help in any way that I can,” she said. “This is a community bookstore. It has been so well supported by the community.”
Hinkle said the decision to sell the shop is not a business-based decision. The store is doing really well right now, she said.
“Independent bookstores are really on the rise all over the country,” she said.
She said independent bookstores were able to thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hinkle noted she has been active in the Downtown Business and Professional Association and also has been involved in various downtown promotions such as First Friday Art Walk.
She said she hopes the downtown merchants continue to work together and support each other.
Hinkle said downtown Elizabeth City is a great location for an independent bookstore — and the bookstore is an important part of downtown.