CAMDEN — Camden officials expect the county’s new library to serve as a community center — and that seems to already be happening.
Susan Hinkle of Page After Page bookstore held an event with 14 authors in a community meeting room at the new library Friday afternoon.
Camden Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Munro said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new library building Monday that the facility will serve people of all ages and function as a center for community activities. Munro also mentioned the value of reading and the importance of children becoming readers.
At the author event Friday afternoon, members of the public were able to meet the authors and purchase copies of their books.
Authors and books that were part of the event included Alicia Bessette, author of “Smile Beach Murder”; Adrienne Palma, who wrote “Lola Loggerhead & Shalim Shark”; and Allison Ballenger, author of “One More Year.”
Also in attendance was Blair Jackson, who wrote “Captain Al & Big Blue”; Brenda Huddleston, author of “Squirrel and Dragonfly”; and Darlene Decrane, who wrote “The Four Ever Friends.”
Adele Myers, author of “Tobacco Wives,” also attended, as did Anne and Bland Simpson, co-authors of “NC: Land of Water, Land of Sky.” They were joined by “Riverman: An American Odyssey” author Ben McGrath, “Transgression & Penance” author Brandi Ange, “Extant & Chemist” author Sarah Newland, “Evil & Greed” author Reed Adams, and Charles Oldham, author of both “Ship of Blood” and “The Senator’s Son.”
Phoebe Zerwick’s “Beyond Innocence” was available for sale at the event but she was unable to attend.
Also, Jim Davis, author of “Heroic Leadership,” was unable to attend but participants were able to register for a drawing to receive a free copy of his book.
Hinkle said she had met with Camden Librarian Kim Perry in February and started discussing the idea for Friday’s event.
“Hopefully this is the start of something good,” Hinkle said of the prospect of holding other future events at the Camden Library.
Hinkle explained that the library gets 10 percent of the proceeds from book sales at the event.
Perry said Friday that the facility is well-suited to meeting the event space needs of library patrons and the community.
“We can have large community events here,” Perry said. “I think this is a chance to create a bit of a community center.”
Perry said the new location is wonderful.
“I feel like we’re kind of in ‘Camden proper,’ across from the courthouse,” she said.
The library is developing county partnerships with the Senior Center, Cooperative Extension and other community partners, she said.
The new facility includes spaces that will offer a degree of privacy for people to participate in telehealth sessions, job interviews and other important digital conversations.
The new library also includes an expanded children’s area.
All of the materials in the old library, along with furnishings and fixtures, have been moved to the new site.
The children’s area includes educational kits for children that can be checked out. Those materials are provided through a partnership with the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families.
Another fast-growing part of the children’s program is the monthly Lego Club.
Rachel Bryant, the children’s specialist at the library, said Lego Club is a big driver for the children’s program. Kids like working on the projects together, she said.
“We have got plenty of programming space now and we have been able to expand our children’s space significantly,” Bryant said.
The one-story, 11,700-square-foot building includes a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen. A food preparation area is attached to the meeting area to accommodate meetings where food will be served.
The county borrowed $4.5 million for the library building project.
Camden commissioners’ long-range plan calls for a second phase of the project, which will consist of an administration building and a civic building. The civic building will become the new location of the Camden County Center for Active Adults and will also house activities of the Camden Parks and Recreation Department.