A Night of Hope

Christian music performer, songwriter and activist Sean Feucht (left) performs at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City, Thursday evening. Feucht, along with singer Eddie James, was in Elizabeth City as part of the Let Us Worship, A Night of Hope tour. More than 100 residents attended the event, While many crowded the front of the stage, many others watched from blankets spread on the lawn or from chairs in the shade of nearby trees.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance