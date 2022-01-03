The Albemarle area got its first taste of wintry weather Monday during a rare winter thunderstorm.
The storm, packing both strong winds and heavy rainfall, downed telephone poles in both Pasquotank and Camden counties, blocking several roadways for hours. The winds also downed trees, causing power outages in both Elizabeth City and in Perquimans County.
Fire officials were also probing a report that a lightning strike may have caused the fire that damaged the interior of the Wendy’s restaurant on North Road Street in Elizabeth City.
The Camden Sheriff’s Office also said a tree fell on a house at 117 Shipyard Road, penetrating the roof. No one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported, according to the deputy who was dispatched to the incident around 9:30 a.m.
After a very dry December, 2.01 inches of rain fell in the Elizabeth City area on Monday, the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, reported. Wind gusts of 56 mph were also reported at 9:07 a.m.
During the afternoon and again in the early evening, the region also saw a “trace” of snow, the weather service said.
The thunderstorm knocked out power on the entire north side of Elizabeth City after a tree fell on a power line near Rosedale Drive. The falling tree downed power lines on Rosedale and on nearby U.S. Highway 17, according to city officials.
Straight-line winds also knocked down between six and seven telephone poles along Nixonton Road, landing a number in the roadway and forcing its closure in the 2000 block.
CenturyLink and N.C. Department of Transportation workers were able to get the road cleared of poles and back open just before 5 p.m., Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell said.
He had no estimate on how many CenturyLink customers were without service or when full service would be restored.
Similarly, strong winds also knocked down a telephone pole along N.C. Highway 343 in Camden, forcing closure of the road between Seymour and Gumberry roads.
Parnell said some streets in Elizabeth City that typically flood during periods of heavy, fast-falling rainfall did so Monday morning. However, none were impassable.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation spokesman Chris Powell said the co-op experienced an outage around 9 a.m. after a tree limb fell on a power line. The outage affected 693 members in Albemarle Plantation and surrounding areas in Perquimans County. Power was restored by 9:30 a.m., he said.
About 14 members on Holiday Island in Perquimans experienced two outages Monday, both caused by trees or tree limbs making contact with power lines. Powell said the first outage occurred at 10 a.m. and power was restored an hour later. The second outage occurred at 12:30 p.m. and service was restored just more than an hour later.
At 12:38 p.m., Albemarle EMC experienced an outage in the area of Virginia Road in Chowan County that affected 163 members, Powell said. The outage was caused by a tripped breaker; power was restored at 1:40 p.m., he said.