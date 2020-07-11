A group called the SuitedMovement757 marched in Elizabeth City, Saturday afternoon. The group is based in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and is composed primarily of Black business professionals who for many are required to wear a suit to work.
The group's leader, Luqman Haskett, a retired Navy veteran, said the group aims to change other people's perspectives of Blacks and to show Black youth are many avenues to having successful careers as business professionals.
The group formed at the steps of the Pasquotank County Courthouse and under Elizabeth City police escort marched to Waterfront Park.
The group was in town at the invitation of Pastor Daniel Spellman, of Victory Praise and Worship Center.