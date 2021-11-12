When Dr. Willis Jackson “Jack” Grant III died on July 2, 2020, at age 92, the Albemarle Area United Way was named as beneficiary of his IRA account.
That donation amounted to $557,000 — the largest ever received by the area nonprofit.
To honor Grant for his generosity, the Albemarle Area United Way presented his family members with its second-ever Keel Club Philanthropy Award on Thursday. Accepting the award on their father’s behalf were Grant’s children, Willis Jackson Grant IV and Laura Dillard.
AAUW Executive Director explained in remarks at Thursday’s banquet that prior to his death Grant had already begun making significant contributions to the work of the United Way with a special focus on children in the Bertie-Chowan area.
“Tonight I get to tell you about a truly foundational giver,” Blake said.
Funds donated by Grant were used to purchase a vision-screening device that helps detect vision problems in young children.
One boy’s vision problem was detected by the device when he was 3½, and doctors said had it not been detected within a year he would have gone blind in one eye, Blake said.
Dillard said her father, who was a child psychiatrist and professor at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, recognized the importance of children having access to good nutrition, education, medical and mental health care, and recreation.
In his later years Grant talked a lot about how much Bertie County meant to him and he wanted to give back to the community that had shaped his life and outlook, she said.
Dillard said he asked her for a recommendation about how to give back to Bertie County and she suggested a contribution to Albemarle Area United Way.
Grant’s son noted his father served as a surgeon in the U.S. Navy and later served in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
“It is fitting that my dad would be honored on Veterans Day,” he said.
Blake said Grant was the first Eagle Scout in Bertie County and lived the Boy Scout Motto, “Be Prepared,” by arranging for the legacy gift to the United Way.
Grant and Dillard encouraged others to consider making legacy gifts to Albemarle Area United Way.
Blake noted Grant was the valedictorian at Oak Ridge Military Academy and was a member of the first graduating class for a four-year medical degree at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
This was the second time the Keel Club Philanthropy Award has been presented. The award was first presented in 2019 to Bruce and Anna Biggs.
The Keel Club is made up of those who contribute $1,000 a year or more to the Albemarle Area United Way.
Blake also announced at Thursday’s banquet that in addition to the Keel Club, AAUW now also offers the Tocqueville Society. Named after Alexis De Tocqueville, the Frenchman who wrote “Democracy” after touring the U.S. in the early 19th century, the Society recognizes individuals giving $10,000 per year or more.
At Thursday’s banquet, AAUW officials announced that Josh Stubblefield, manager of the Publix store in Kill Devil Hills, plans to join the Tocqueville Society.
“I have been a partner with United Way for over 20 years,” Stubblefield said in remarks read in his absence by Blake. “My wife and I decided to join their Tocqueville Society this year. We believe in the benefit of giving to UW because the funds raised is critical to help support and grow healthy communities.”
Noting the philanthropic legacy of Publix founder George Jenkins, Stubblefield urged others to think about their own legacy.
“How will people remember you 91 years later?” Stubblefield asked. “Will you be the Mr. George or Dr. Grant of your circle of influence?”
Blake and AAUW Board Chair Wendy Pierce recognized Julie Stamper Phelps for her work as immediate past chair of the board. She was recognized especially for her work in growing the bocce ball tournament fundraiser.
The official bracket board for the tournament has been named in her honor.