The Albemarle Area United Way is seeking to raise matching funds for a $10,000 challenge grant earmarked for its temporary emergency crisis fund.
AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake said the donor advised fund of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation made the $10,000 grant to the AAUW's Community Care Collaborative program.
The CCC offers financial assistance to residents of Pasquotank, Camden and Perquimans counties who need help paying for one-time emergency needs like car repairs or medical expenses. Since 2019, the program has assisted more than 750 households, which is about 1,300 people, Blake said.
“These funds will be critical to enabling us to continue the good work we’ve started, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Blake said of the challenge grant. “We are so thankful for the generosity of the matching donor."
To secure the $10,000 donation, the AAUW will need to raise $10,000 in matching contributions from individuals and businesses by Dec. 31. Blake said he's "extremely encouraged" that will happen.
"Many folks in the community have heard of the good work the team of CCC volunteers currently led by Kelly Hoeltzel have been doing," he said. "I have no doubt folks will contribute to positively impact our friends and neighbors.”
Blake said potential donors are particularly eager to help when they know that their contribution can be doubled.
"Being able to lend a helping hand is both a privilege and responsibility," he said. "I’m confident others in our community will step up to be a blessing to those in need, especially during this holiday season when many of us have much for which to be grateful.”
For those wishing to donate to the challenge grant, mail checks to the AAUW at P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. You can also make an online contribution at www.aaunitedway.org.