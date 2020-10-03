Over 4 percent of the state’s 7.2 million voters have already cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.
Through Thursday, the N.C. Board of Elections reported 319,209 voters have cast an absentee by mail ballot. Just under 7 percent of all registered Democrats, or 169,167 voters, have cast ballots while 2.5 percent of registered Republicans, or 54,024 voters, have already voted. Almost 4 percent of unaffiliated voters, or 95,067, have cast a ballot.
In Pasquotank, 706 votes have been cast. County Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said fewer than 5 percent of the ballots that have been returned in the county were not properly filled out.
Incomplete witness information is the most common problem locally and across the state with returned absentee ballots. The state originally was allowing local election boards to contact a voter whose witness did not fill out required fields on the envelope to correct that mistake through an affidavit to the voter.
However, the state board of elections advised local elections officials on Thursday to not take any action on ballots with missing witness information until legal issues surrounding incomplete ballots are settled.
“Absentee envelopes with a missing witness signature shall be kept in a secure location and shall not be considered by the county board until further notice,” N.C. State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell wrote to local elections officials. She said she would follow up when she had more information.
On Friday, a state judge approved a newly reached settlement that will extend the time for counties to collect absentee ballots and make it easier for people to correct missing witness information on their ballot.
The state board of elections struck a deal last week with the North Alliance for Retired Americans allowing mail-in ballots to be accepted through Nov. 12 as long as they are postmarked by the Nov. 3 Election Day — a six-day extension of the previous Nov. 6 deadline.
The decision by Wake County Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins to approve the agreement also means county election officials can mail voters an affidavit that can be returned to remedy any outstanding issues with their ballot. Voters previously needed to send an entirely new ballot to correct issues with incomplete witness information. Under state law, North Carolina voters this election cycle must have one witness sign off on their ballot for it to be counted. In other election years, two witnesses are needed.
In Currituck, 356 ballots have been received by elections officials while 332 Chowan voters have cast a ballot. Camden voters have cast 148 ballots. Perquimans has received 76 ballots, only two of which have been filled out improperly.
The State Board of Elections reported a 12.5 percent increase in absentee ballot requests in the last week as 1,157,606 voters have asked to vote absentee by mail. Four years ago and 33 days before the 2016 election, just under 126,000 voters had requested an absentee by mail ballot.
Tate said the board is still taking applications for poll workers on Nov. 3.
“We have every position for election day filled, but always changes because you will have someone say they can’t work,” Tate said. “We are always taking applications.”
Absentee ballot requests in the region in the last week varied wildly. Perquimans saw a 124 percent increase in requests as county voters have now requested a total of 803 ballots. Currituck saw a less than 1-percent increase as the state reported that 1,379 voters have asked for an absentee ballot.
Camden saw a 14-percent increase as 548 voters have request a ballot while Pasquotank saw a 10-percent jump in ballot requests as 2,880 voters want to vote absentee. Chowan has now received 973 requests, a jump of 9-percent in the last week.
Ballot requests from Democrats (3,255) far outnumber the requests from Republicans (1,234) in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties. Unaffiliated voters have asked for 2,042 ballots.