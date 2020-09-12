Requests for absentee-by-mail ballots for the November general election have jumped by double digits in all area counties over the past week, state election data show.
In Pasquotank County, more than four times as many voters have made requests for ballots as voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election. The Oct. 27 deadline for requesting a mail-in ballot is still more than a month away.
A total of 1,994 Pasquotank voters have now requested a mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election, a nearly 15 percent increase from last week. By comparison, only 494 Pasquotank voters voted by mail in the last presidential election four years ago.
Pasquotank’s increase in requests is a little below the statewide increase of 22 percent since Sept. 2. More than 750,000 absentee ballots have been requested so far, with Democrats accounting for more than half, according to the N.C. Board of Elections.
At the same point in the 2016 election, the state had received 50,425 requests and around 200,000 voters eventually used the method to vote in the last presidential election.
The first non-military absentee ballots in Pasquotank were scheduled to be sent out last Friday but didn’t go out until Wednesday. Elections officials said they didn’t receive envelopes from the printer until earlier this past week. The first military ballots were mailed out Sept. 4.
Until ballots are tabulated they are kept in a fireproof safe in a locked room at the elections office.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said the first ballots for the November election will be tabulated Sept. 29 but the results will be kept secret until polls close on Nov. 3.
“It’s a secret, even from us, we won’t even know,” Tate said of early tabulation numbers.
Elsewhere in the region, Currituck’s requests for absentee ballots jumped 10 percent in the last week and now number 959. Chowan saw a 21 percent increase as 677 voters have now requested a mail ballot.
Camden saw an increase of 21 percent from Sept. 2 as 342 voters have now asked for an absentee-by-mail ballot.
Numbers for Perquimans County were not available.
In Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Chowan counties, 2,080 registered Democrats have requested ballots while 676 Republicans have filled out applications. Unaffiliated voters have requested 1,139 ballots.