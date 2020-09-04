Area voters apparently have high confidence in voting by mail.
The number of Pasquotank County voters requesting to vote absentee by mail for the Nov. 3 general election is more than triple the number who made the request before the 2016 presidential election. And that’s with more than a month and a half before the deadline.
Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate said Thursday the elections office had processed 1,736 absentee-by-mail ballot applications thus far. By comparison, a total of 494 Pasquotank voters cast absentee-by-mail ballots in 2016.
Election officials in other area counties are reporting requests for absentee ballots that are more than double those for the presidential election four years ago.
The Currituck Board of Elections has received 867 requests thus far. Only 364 Currituck voters cast an absentee ballot by mail four years ago.
In Camden County, the elections board has received 281 requests for an absentee ballot. By comparison, only 123 Camden voters cast absentee ballots in 2016.
The Chowan Board of Elections has received 559 requests for an absentee ballot. Only 278 Chowan voters cast absentee ballots in 2016.
Perquimans County elections officials have received over 400 absentee-by-mail requests. In 2016, 175 Perquimans voters cast that kind of ballot.
Statewide, the increase in request for absentee-by-mail ballots is also triple what it was four years ago.
About 5 percent of state voters — or almost 200,000 — cast absentee ballots in the 2016 presidential election. President Donald Trump received 98,147 absentee-by-mail votes while Democrat Hillary Clinton tallied 91,980 absentee-by-mail votes in the 2016 election. The state received around 231,000 absentee-by-mail ballot requests in 2016.
By comparison, more than 620,000 voters statewide have asked to vote absentee by mail in the 2020 election.
Tate expects absentee-by-mail ballot requests will continue to increase ahead of the Oct. 27 deadline to request a ballot. But she said it was too hard to predict a number.
“It depends on a lot of factors, like what the virus is doing and how people feel about being out,” Tate said.
Almost all of the Pasquotank voters that have already asked for a ballot will receive one in the coming days as election officials across the state started mailing out those ballots today.
“We are going to try and get out all the ones that we have processed,” Tate said.
The state Board of Elections opened an online application portal on its website Wednesday and Tate said 40 Pasquotank voters used that method to ask for an absentee ballot the first day it was operational.
“Those pop into our system and then we process them,” she said.
Tate said the elections office is caught up processing application requests and that future applications should be processed in three days or less.
Thus far, the request for absentee-by-mail ballots had a partisan tinge. In all counties for which the data was available, more Democrats are requesting absentee ballots than either Republicans or unaffiliated voters.
As of Thursday morning, registered Democrats in Pasquotank have requested 1,053 absentee ballots while 462 unaffiliated voters have filled out an application. Registered Republicans have filed 217 requests.
Area county boards of elections are seeing a similar trend.
Democrats in Currituck account for 344 of the requests while unaffiliated and Republican voters account for 291 and 227 requests, respectively.
Camden Democrats have filed 123 absentee requests compared to 59 by registered Republicans. Unaffiliated voters in Camden have submitted 98 applications.
Chowan Democrats have filed 348 applications while 128 unaffiliated voters and 83 Republicans have done so.
A breakdown by registration in Perquimans was not available.
Statewide, registered Democrats account for 326,281 of 620,000 requests so far. Registered Republicans had filed 98,600 requests as of Thursday, while unaffiliated voters had requested 192,036 requests.
Absentee-by-mail voting in the state was put in the national spotlight on Wednesday when President Donald Trump appeared to urge supporters at an event in Wilmington to vote twice — by absentee by mail and in-person.
That drew a strong rebuke from North Carolina State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell.
“It is illegal to vote twice in an election,” Bell said in a press release. “(State law) makes it a Class I felony for a voter with intent to commit a fraud to register or vote at more than one precinct or more than one time in the same primary or election. Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law.”
Trump slightly walked back his comment with a tweet on Thursday when, according to The Associated Press, he said people who vote early by mail should show up at polling places and vote again if their mail-in ballot hasn’t been counted.
Trump has continued to claim, without evidence, that the Nov. 3 election will be rife with fraud because so many voters, afraid of contracting coronavirus, will mail in their ballots to avoid having to visit a polling site.
The state has safeguards in place against a voter casting two ballots. Once an absentee ballot is received and approved the registration rolls used on election day will note that a voter has already cast an absentee ballot.
“You will be marked that you have already voted absentee on your voting record and you won’t be able to vote on election day,” Tate said. “If you put one in the mail and that day go and vote early, you could vote early but when we receive an absentee by mail ballot it won’t count because the system will already have voter history for you from voting early.”
Voters can request an absentee ballot until Oct. 27, which is a week before the Nov. 3 general election.
Absentee ballot request forms can be downloaded or filled out on the state Board of Elections website, NCSBE.gov or picked up at county election offices.
The request form for an absentee by mail ballot can be returned to county election offices by email, fax, mail or in person.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the county elections office by 5 p.m. on election day. Ballots not received on election but that are postmarked on Nov. 3 or earlier, must be received by Nov. 6.