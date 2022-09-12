EDENTON — Absentee mail-in ballots have to be requested by the voter and provisional ballots are only counted after elections officials verify the eligibility of the voters casting them.
Those were two key takeaways from the NC Trusted Election Tour town hall held Thursday at the Historic 1776 Chowan County Courthouse in Edenton. The event, hosted by the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, was held to address growing concerns about voting system integrity and to counter rising misinformation about how elections are conducted.
Co-hosted by former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, the town hall included a panel discussion that featured Beaufort County Elections Director Kellie Harris Hopkins, Democratic Beaufort Board of Election member Thomas S. Payne III and interim Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Approximately 25 area residents, including Chowan County Elections Director Terry S. Meyers, attended the event.
According to Roberts, distrust of U.S. voting systems that arose in the aftermath of the 2020 election led the Carter Center to develop the Trusted Elections Tour concept. It's based on strategies the group, founded by former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Roslyn Carter, has applied in more troubled areas of the world.
“Many voters are concerned about the lack of a voter ID requirement in North Carolina and that issue is still in the courts, and many are concerned about the integrity of mailed-in ballots," Roberts said. "There are also some who just do not believe that our (voting) machines are not connected to the internet, even though several of our speakers have shared this fact" that they're not.
Absentee ballots and the use of provisional ballots were two main topics the panel addressed.
“Absentee ballots have to be requested," Hopkins said. "You can request one or a relative can request one. You do not get an absentee ballot in the mail unless you request it. You may get an application in the mail, but not a ballot."
Payned also noted that in order for an absentee ballot to be eligible to be counted, it has to be postmarked by Election Day and received by the election board where the voter is registered by the Friday after the Tuesday election.
One of the requirements for voting by absentee ballot is the need to have two people witness the voter's signature on the ballot. In some instances witnesses have been contacted to ensure the voter's signature is legitimate, but it's an infrequent occurrence, according to Hopkins.
The most noticeable change in the absentee ballot process in North Carolina now concerns registered voters who are residents at nursing homes. Previously, an absentee ballot cast by a nursing home resident had to be filled out by a relative or a member of what's known as a Multi-Partisan Assistance Team, or MAT. A MAT includes a minimum of two people of different party affiliations or who have been appointed by the local board of elections who visit nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities to help residents cast an absentee ballot.
A recent change to state law makes it acceptable for nursing home employees to also help a resident fill out an absentee ballot.
“This was a great change for us,” said Meyers. “Before the change, we received only 49 (absentee ballot application) responses out of approximately 350 facility residents in the last election. That is totally unacceptable to me. The county had a 28 percent (election) turnout. This new law will help us with the facility vote.”
Meyers said the Chowan Board of Elections planned to begin reaching out to nursing homes and rehab facilities this week, reminding them that early voting will start on Oct. 20 and "asking them to send in absentee ballot applications."
Town hall panelists also discussed the confusion over provisional ballots. A voter casts a provisional ballot when questions arise about his or her qualification to vote in a certain election.
“Provisional ballots are a fail-safe voting method for individuals attempting to vote in an election," said Hopkins. "Say you give the poll working your name and address and they cannot find you on the voter registration. Instead of saying, ’We’re sorry, we can’t find you, you have to leave,’ we offer an alternative: a provisional ballot."
She noted there could be a number of reasons why the voter's registration didn't show up in county records. A voter may have registered at the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles or at a county fair or some other event and the registration didn't get to their county board of elections in time for the election, she said.
“You are able to mark a ballot and explain your circumstances on the affidavit on the outside," Hopkins said.
Election officials put provisional ballots aside to conduct research about the voter’s eligibility. Based on the research, county board of elections members make final determinations about voter eligibility. Election results are not finalized until all provisional ballots that are eligible to be counted are counted, according to Hopkins.
One of the misconceptions about provisional ballots is that you can use one when you move.
“If you are registered in one county and move to another county, you cannot use a provisional ballot to vote in your new county," Meyers said. "The vote will not count. You need to register in the county you moved to. This will automatically cancel your previous county registration.”
Thursday's Trusted Elections Tour in Edenton was the fourth in a series of 15 town halls the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting across the state ahead of the Nov. 8 mid-term election. The network is holding one town hall in each of the state's 14 congressional districts as well as a virtual event for persons unable to attend one of the town halls.
“Currently the Carter Center is working in other states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Michigan — but each state has a unique way of confronting the unique concerns they have," Roberts explained. "There are (Trusted Elections Tour) programs in other states but no one that I know of is doing it the same way we are — (holding) one town hall in each congressional district."
Roberts said the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is "working to build a network of influencers and grass-roots folks to support messaging around fair, safe and secure elections." Some of its partners in the effort include the North Carolina League of Women Voters and the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame, she said.
“We are emphasizing that we need to let our election workers do their job, and maintain a peaceful environment for voting, counting votes, and reporting results for the fall elections," she said. "We want this to be a calm, peaceful, process and we want everyone to know we are working to coordinate democracy.”
For more information about the network and the tour schedule, visit www.NCTrustedElections.com.