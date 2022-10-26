...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Access East to offer help with ACA plan signups Nov. 1
A Greenville-based pilot project to provide non-medical assistance to Medicaid recipients will begin offering them help enrolling in an Affordable Care Act health insurance plan starting Tuesday.
Access East, which also serves uninsured and under-insured residents across 34 eastern North Carolina counties, said in a press release Wednesday it’s expanded its workforce to reach insurance-seekers “more effectively.”The deadline to buy an ACA plan on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace closes Jan. 15, 2023. Consumers who want their coverage to begin Jan. 1 need to sign up before Dec. 15.
Consumers can schedule Navigator enrollment help either in person, by phone, or by WebEx or Zoom. To schedule a Navigator appointment, call (252) 847-3027 or toll-free (877) 755-5438, or visit www.NCNavigator.net. Persons seeking an in-person appointment will be required to wear a mask. Walk-ins will be required to schedule a future appointment.