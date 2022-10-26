A Greenville-based pilot project to provide non-medical assistance to Medicaid recipients will begin offering them help enrolling in an Affordable Care Act health insurance plan starting Tuesday.

Access East, which also serves uninsured and under-insured residents across 34 eastern North Carolina counties, said in a press release Wednesday it’s expanded its workforce to reach insurance-seekers “more effectively.”The deadline to buy an ACA plan on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace closes Jan. 15, 2023. Consumers who want their coverage to begin Jan. 1 need to sign up before Dec. 15.