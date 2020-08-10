Accident on Halstead

Elizabeth City firefighters survey an overturned vehicle in a yard off Halstead Boulevard following a traffic accident, Sunday. Elizabeth City police on Monday declined to release any information about the accident, citing their ongoing investigation. But someone familiar with the accident said it happened in the 1300 block of Halstead Boulevard just after 11 a.m. The vehicle damaged a tree in the yard at 1308 Halstead Boulevard where it ended up as well a tree in a neighboring yard, the person said. Parts of the vehicle were scattered across the yard at 1308 Halstead.