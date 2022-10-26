...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
James Sears, vice president of the Eastern NC Civic Group, speaks at the group’s press conference in Elizabeth City’s downtown Tuesday. Behind Sears (l-r) are Peter Grear, a Wilmington-based attorney and co-publisher of Greater Diversity News; Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP; and La’Meshia Whittington, deputy director of Advance Carolina.
Marcus Bass, executive director of Advance Carolina, holds up copies of a resolution condemning the attacks of Jan. 6 that the Eastern NC Civic Group is mailing to top state and national elected officials.
With the Confederate monument as their backdrop, a group of civil rights leaders demanded justice Tuesday for all elected officials who are proven to have participated or helped organize the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The purpose of Tuesday’s press conference by the Eastern North Carolina Civic Group was a “rally for justice and accountability for those individuals who took it upon themselves to stage a coup in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021,” said Matthew Moses, the civic group’s 2nd vice president. The conference was held at the Main Street entrance to the courtyard between the Pasquotank County and U.S. courthouses.
Matthews welcomed media and a handful of residents in attendance.
“On Jan. 6, at the seat of power of our nation’s capitol, we witnessed one of the most violent attacks on our democracy since the Civil War,” Matthews said. “Although unsuccessful in their attempts to overthrow our government, many of these individuals returned back to states, cities, occupations and positions of elected office.
“Their disregard for the rule of law and the subsequent violence that took place in Washington, D.C. has reverberated across our nation,” Moses continued. “The actions of these individuals have been documented thoroughly by the Congressional subcommittee designated to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Their findings and ongoing investigation have further illustrated intentional coordination of these acts at every level of government.”
The ENCCG’s chairman, Winfall Mayor Fred Yates, was unable to attend Tuesday’s conference. In his place was James Sears, the group’s vice president.
Sears read aloud a resolution of condemnation that the group wrote and is mailing to top North Carolina and national lawmakers. The group’s statement draws from Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that no citizen who has sworn an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution but has participated in an insurrection or rebellion against the federal government shall serve in a civil or military capacity, or as any elected official at the state or federal level.
The resolution urges national leaders “to use the fullest extent of the law to ensure those elected leaders, who conspired against this country on January 6th are brought to justice.”
Without naming names, the resolution condemns elected officials suspected to have helped coordinate or participated in the Jan. 6 violence. The document calls for the sudden removal of these officials from elected office if evidence of the Jan. 6 committee supports such action.
“If convicted through the investigation by any congressional or judicial body, based on the Constitution, said individuals should be removed permanently from office and not be allowed to serve in an elected capacity again,” the resolution states.
The resolution is signed by Yates and is addressed to Gov. Roy Cooper, state Attorney General Josh Stein; U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland; U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY; Congressmen G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., and Greg Murphy, R-N.C.; North Carolina’s GOP U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and Congressional Black Caucus Leader Chairwoman Joyce Beatty, a House member from Ohio.
Also speaking briefly at Tuesday’s conference were Peter Grear, a Wilmington-based attorney and co-publisher of Greater Diversity News; Marcus Bass, executive director of Advance Carolina; La’Meshia Whittington, deputy director of Advance Carolina, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP, and Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers.
According to Moses, the Eastern NC Civic Group is one of the state’s oldest collective networks of counties that represent Black-led civil rights and social justice organizations. The group represents 23 counties from Dare to Northampton and south to Carteret.