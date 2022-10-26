With the Confederate monument as their backdrop, a group of civil rights leaders demanded justice Tuesday for all elected officials who are proven to have participated or helped organize the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The purpose of Tuesday’s press conference by the Eastern North Carolina Civic Group was a “rally for justice and accountability for those individuals who took it upon themselves to stage a coup in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021,” said Matthew Moses, the civic group’s 2nd vice president. The conference was held at the Main Street entrance to the courtyard between the Pasquotank County and U.S. courthouses.