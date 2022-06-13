EDENTON — Nearly 130 members of John A. Holmes High School’s Class of 2022 turned their tassels at Aces Stadium Friday night, bringing to a close graduation season in the Albemarle.
Despite disruptions caused by a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and social isolation, the 128 members of Holmes’ Class of 2022 persevered, officially completing their four years of high school by marching into a packed Aces Stadium to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer was among those who noted the graduates’ perseverance in their remarks.
“Class of 2022, you are inspiring,” Sasscer told graduates. “We taught you math, science, history and literature, but you taught us to keep on swimming. Because you are strong. You learned to endure the stress of the unknown and persevere, a lesson that will serve you well. The road to this milestone was not straight and your path from here will require you to make challenging choices. Believe in who you are and what you want.”
Quoting children’s author Nancy Tillman, Sasscer urged graduates to “hold your head high and don’t be afraid to march to the front of your own parade.”
Class Valedictorian Aliah Spencer echoed Sasscer’s sentiments, commending her fellow graduates for showing perseverance during trying times.
“The one thing that I can say about this class is that we are unstoppable,” Spencer said. “We have all faced challenges in the classroom and decided to not let that stop us. Not only did the trials and tribulations within our classes teach us determination, but it gave us other life lessons. It’s time to face the world as adults.”
Spencer challenged fellow graduates to look for opportunities going forward and to remember that they will be rewarded for their hard work.
Looking back on the last four years, class salutatorian Makayla Cisneros emphasized the good role models that emerged in her graduating class; she urged them to continue having an impact on others.
“We may feel as if we’re starting back at square one, we leave the shelter of high school and move into something that’s completely different than we’re used to,” Cisneros said. “However, it’s important to remember that we still have people that look up to us from our past, in our present and in our future.
“We have traveled from White Oak, to D.F. Walker, to Chowan Middle, to John A. Holmes,” she continued. “We are all moving on now, but we will always have our time in Edenton, so let’s continue to impact others as we go on.”
Casey Spear, John A. Holmes’ Teacher of the Year, talked about the bond she formed with many members of the Class of 2022 when she worked as a school nurse at White Oak Elementary.
“I remember the relationship I formed with many of you. I held you when you were sick, I ran down the hall to the playground when you were injured — or (had) knocked out a tooth or two — and I comforted you when you were just simply sad,” Spear said. “Your lives began to be molded into the strong-willed and courageous young adults you are today.”
Spear said many of the friendships graduates formed then “are still intact right this very minute.” She urged graduates to keep those relationships.
“Don’t lose touch with those people,” she said. “Call us when you need help or feel lost, come back to see us — we really will miss you.”
Returning to John A. Holmes on Friday evening to see the senior class off was the school’s former principal, Steve Wood, who retired in December 2021, halfway through the school year.
Wood took part in Friday’s ceremony by pinning military recognition on graduates headed to the armed forces. He later stood at the foot of the stage, congratulating each graduate as they walked off with their diploma in hand.
One graduate, Rylie Miller, wasn’t able to attend Friday’s commencement because he’s already attending military basic training. However, he got a head start on fellow graduates when Holmes staff and his family held a small graduation ceremony for him on the school lawn the day before he was set to leave.
This year’s class of Holmes graduates was awarded more than $5.3 million in scholarships, with more than $200,000 of it coming from local sources and organizations in Chowan County.