Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell told county commissioners Monday night that county first responders will conduct an active assailant exercise next Tuesday.
But the exact location of the exercise is a secret.
Parnell only told commissioners that the exercise will be held at a local school and that first responders will only know which school just before it begins. He said that will make the exercise more realistic for first responders.
“That’s so (first responders) won’t be pulling out plans, reviewing them,” Parnell said. “They should already know them ahead of time.”
Emergency Management, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, the Elizabeth City Police Department, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Providence Volunteer First Department personnel will take part in the exercise which will start with an 8:30 a.m. briefing at the New Day Church on Corporate Drive.
“We have come together and developed an exercise and the participants are aware of what the event will be,” Parnell said.
Parnell told commissioners that if they want to watch the exercise from an observation area that they must sign up with emergency management in advance.
“Anybody that shows up and is not on the list won’t get past the checkpoint,” Parnell said. “That is to check accountability for folks coming in and give us some realism of who the officers at the initial checkpoint can allow in and out.”
Parnell also told commissioners that Emergency Management is ready to respond to potential storms as the hurricane season approaches its peak in the coming weeks.
National Weather Service representative recently visited Emergency Management and Parnell said the “rep was well pleased” with the agency’s storm plans.
“We are ready, prepared to active if we need to,” Parnell said.
Parnell said that the K.E. White Center will be the primary storm shelter with Knobbs Creek Recreation Center as a secondary location. He also said Emergency Management can use a local school as a third shelter if needed.
“Those two have been signed off by Red Cross as approved shelters,” Parnell said. “We have had meetings with our shelter teams and we have another one coming up shortly.”
