Drill 1

An actor portraying a gunshot victim warns law enforcement officers entering Perquimans County High School to expect more than one gunman, during an armed intruder drill at the school Thursday, July 14. A similar drill will be held at a Pasquotank County school next week.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell told county commissioners Monday night that county first responders will conduct an active assailant exercise next Tuesday.

But the exact location of the exercise is a secret.