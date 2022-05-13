A brochure that some Elizabeth City voters may be seeing at one-stop voting claims the city has "lost $24 million in cash in four years."
The city's interim manager, however, says the city hasn't lost that cash, and that the brochure's claims are misleading.
Betsy Meads, a local conservative activist, put the brochure together and said Thursday she stands by it. The information on the brochure is based on financial documents provided to Meads by the city and claims that the “city reserve fund balance” has experienced a 38% loss from Oct, 31, 2021 to April 22, 2022.
The brochure also states that the “city has lost $24 million in cash in four years.”
“The city has not lost that cash,” interim City Manager Richard Hicks said Thursday.
The city’s April 22 cash and investment balance statement states that its cash balance is ($17,246,878), investments were $21,313,329 for a total of $4,066,451.
Meads said her interpretation of the $17.2 million figure in parenthesis means a deficit and that combined with a cash balance of around $7.2 million on Jan. 31, 2018, that there is a $24 million difference.
“I don’t know how you spin it when it shows minus-$17 million and all your other accounts show plus marks,” Meads said. “That stuff looked black and white to me.”
Hicks said in an email that he believes the city has $21.3 million in cash. The Daily Advance sent Hicks a copy of the brochure along with several questions.
“(The) $17.2 million is in various investment accounts such as the North Carolina Cash Management Trust or other secured investment accounts,” Hicks wrote in his email. “That leaves us with the $4.066 million that is probably in our checking account to cover bills as they come in.”
Hicks also said that some of the $17.2 million are restricted funds.
“We don’t have as quick and easy access to that as we do the cash in our checking account,” Hicks said.
Regarding the $6.6 million that the brochure states was the October 2021 “city reserve fund balance” as compared to the April 22 balance of $4,066, Hicks said that balance changes daily during the fiscal year that begins July 1 and ends June 30.
Hicks said “cash on hand or cash reserves” are normally at the highest point between October and December each fiscal year.
“That is when most of the property taxes are being paid, so naturally the cash balances will be higher,” Hicks said. “As you get into March, April and May, the flow of revenue decreases. The cash on hand fluctuates and becomes lower because the city is still paying bills for its operation. You should see that same trend every year.”
Hicks said the key number is the city’s balance at the end of the fiscal year “when all the bills are paid and all the income has been received for the fiscal year.”
“Even that balance is just a snapshot at any given time and changes the next day when you start collecting revenue and spending money for the next fiscal year,” Hicks said.
Meads said she interpreted that when the cash balance of ($17.2 million) is reconciled with the $21.3 million in investments that the city has $4.066 million.
“When you subtract negative $17 million from the $21 million in investments you come up with $4 million,” Meads said. “On that balance sheet it shows investments and it shows cash. What they sent me, it’s a balance sheet. Negative $17 million means negative $17 million and it is down from 2018. You can send that to any accountant in town and ask them what they think the cash balance is.”
Meads noted that the city has been without a permanent finance director since last fall and has had three interim managers since Montre Freeman was fired last fall.
“I’m not sure that they even know what they got,” Meads said. “We know that finance directors are going in and coming out as fast as they can. There is a reason for that. There is a reason City Council is not talking about the budget.”
There is no disclaimer on the brochure and Meads said that “doesn’t matter” because there are no candidate names listed on the brochure. She said she provided the brochure to candidates running in Tuesday’s city election.
“I printed them up, I mailed them out,” Meads said. “It didn’t have anything on that sheet of paper who to vote for. We all need to be aware what is happening in the city of Elizabeth City. Nobody is talking about it. If I am wrong, I will say it.”