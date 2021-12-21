The focus of last week’s “Building Bridges” meeting in Elizabeth City was to find a way forward from the community fractures caused by Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death in April.
But both a local civil rights activist and a candidate for Pasquotank commissioner walked out of the meeting after saying there can be no bridges built without justice in Brown’s death.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said “building bridges” can’t happen until the two deputies involved in Brown’s fatal shooting who are still working for the Sheriff’s Office are fired.
“We are here after a critical incident and we have to have accountability,” Rivers said. “We can’t continue to build bridges without accountability.”
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten III put the three deputies involved in Brown’s April 21 shooting on administrative leave immediately after the incident. He returned them to active duty on the condition they be “retrained.”
District Attorney Andrew Womble declined to pursue criminal charges against the deputies.
Since then, one of the deputies involved in Brown’s shooting — Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn — has resigned from the Sheriff’s Office. Two others — Investigator Daniel Meads and Deputy Robert Morgan — remain with the department.
Linwood Gallop Jr., a candidate for Pasquotank County commissioner and a participant in the protests that followed Brown’s shooting, said he planned to protest until the day he dies if the deputies continue to be employed with the Sheriff’s Office.
“Andrew Brown’s 4th Amendment rights were violated. Period. We are not going to give up on that issue,” Gallop said.
Both Gallop and Rivers left the meeting after making their introductory remarks, which came during a period of self-introductions by participants at the beginning of the session.
Wooten declined comment about Rivers’ insistence that the deputies be fired when asked about it after the meeting.
“All I can say is I will keep praying,” Wooten said in a brief interview. “I will pray for Mr. Rivers and I will pray for everybody in this community who is hurting. And I have to move forward.”
Asked later about his decision to leave the meeting, Gallop said his departure was itself an act of protest. He also said his statement at the meeting conveys his point of view on Brown’s shooting.
“That is our position on it,” Gallop said. “We can’t negotiate away our rights. This is basic, fundamental structure of America — it’s supposed to be.”
Asked about his decision to leave, Rivers said he is willing to participate in conversations, including with Wooten, but believes there is no starting point for a conversation about building bridges when the sheriff has not fired deputies for violating his office’s policy.
Rivers was referring to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’ use of force policy. That policy states that while state law authorizes “the use of deadly force against an unarmed and otherwise non-dangerous person who is escaping custody imposed for conviction of a felony, deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office are expressly prohibited from using deadly force in this situation” except when “deadly force is authorized by other provisions in this policy.”
The policy also addresses discharge of a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants, stating that should only occur “when the deputy reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the deputy or others.”
According to the policy, deputies “when feasible” should “take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants.”