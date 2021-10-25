A popular television personality and a TV executive shared industry advice with Elizabeth City State University students, Thursday.
Both emphasized to the students that their roads to success required a lot of hard work and persistence, and the ability to not allow criticism to discourage them.
Claudia Jordan and James DuBose were the featured guests for ECSU’s Community Connections lecture series held Thursday evening in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Title “Onscreen and Behind the Scenes: A Conversation with TV Industry Game Changers”, the evening was an opportunity for students to hear first hand Jordan and DuBose’s experiences in the entertainment business.
Jordan, who is a native of Rhode Island, starred in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a reality show featured on Bravo. DuBose, who is from Greensboro, is the general manager and head of programming for the live-streaming FOX Soul program.
Jordan and DuBose appeared on stage seated alongside moderator Gabrielle Rodgers, a senior interdisciplinary studies major is seeking a minor in communications.
Jordan, who is currently the lead host of FOX Soul’s Cocktails With Queens, said her road to Hollywood success was spotted with low points in her career.
“Yes, we have been successful,” she said, referring to herself and DuBose. “But both of us have had great loss – had it, lost it all – had it, lost it all, had it again.
“For me, I hit rock bottom three times,” Jordan continued. “When I say rock bottom, I don’t mean Hollywood rock bottom, like, ‘Oh, I can’t get the new Porsche; I have to get the old Porsche.
“No! I mean real rock bottom, where I had houses and all that kind of stuff, to going from that to $80 in the bank and being famous at the same time.”
Jordan said during that down spell she continued attending red carpet events, all the while worried there would be an eviction notice waiting for her on her front door.
DuBose recalled how in 2009 he had money, TV shows and more, but that didn’t improve how he felt inside.
“I had everything, and I was absolutely miserable, to the point I was ready to literally die,” he said. “So success, what I thought it was, made me feel worse than when I was completely broke.”
Today, he has since adjusted his business philosophy to include how he can help others in the industry.
“Anything I do I don’t just think about myself anymore,” he said.
Jordan said one challenge she faced was insecurity.
“I was really insecure,” she said, adding she had a hard time time accepting positive feedback.
“Then I entered the one business that tears you down the most,” she said.
Jordan told the students they should overcome what scares them by facing them head on.
DuBose told the students that his secret was just being himself at all times.
“When you go in as yourself, your authentic self, you’re not trying to put on an air for any one, you don’t have to think about,” said DuBose, who was responding to a student’s question.
One student asked the two if they had any memorable moments that stood out over other experiences.
Jordan described a favorite moment as “bitter sweet” because it involved someone she is no longer associated with, former President Donald Trump.
In 2009, Trump hired her to co-host the Miss Universe pageant. That opportunity was special to her because in 1990 she won the Miss Rhode Island Teen USA pageant and represented Rhode Island at the Miss Teen USA the same year. To have gone from that experience to hosting the Miss Universe pageant was special to her, she said.
DuBose said a favorite moment of his was receiving a letter from someone in the business thanking him for his help and guidance in achieving their level of success.
DuBose also announnced that FOX Soul was hosting a contest for students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like ECSU. The contest challenges students, especially those interested in film making, to submit their idea for a movie. The winner will receive $5,000 to help produce a short film.
For more information about FOX Soul, visit the network’s website at foxsoul.tv.