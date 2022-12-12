With Democrats in the U.S. House set to return to the minority starting in January, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams said Saturday she plans to work on a bipartisan basis in the coming year to get results on education and other important issues.

“I am going to continue to work with my colleagues,” Adams, a Democrat who represents North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District, said when asked what she would be able to do in the coming year after Republicans take control of the House. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m very passionate about what I think we can do.”