...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
U.S. Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, D-N.C., gives the keynote address at Elizabeth City State University’s 175th commencement ceremony in the R.L. Vaughan Center, Saturday morning.
With Democrats in the U.S. House set to return to the minority starting in January, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams said Saturday she plans to work on a bipartisan basis in the coming year to get results on education and other important issues.
“I am going to continue to work with my colleagues,” Adams, a Democrat who represents North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District, said when asked what she would be able to do in the coming year after Republicans take control of the House. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m very passionate about what I think we can do.”
In an interview prior to Elizabeth City State University’s 175th commencement, where she was the keynote speaker, Adams said she has a history of working on a bipartisan basis in her eight years in Congress.
“Not everything is a partisan issue,” Adams said. “Education is not a partisan issue. Health care is not a partisan issue. Hunger is not a partisan issue. If you’re hungry, your stomach doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican.”
In response to a question about what Congress can to do to help curb inflation, Adams said supply chain issues had largely contributed to the problem. She said the Biden Administration’s efforts to improve the supply chain was beginning to show results. She also noted that while many other prices are still high, the cost of gasoline is beginning to come down.
“It appears to me and to the administration as well that things are looking better,” Adams said.
Adams is the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus. She also is co-founder and co-chair with U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois of the Black Maternal Health Caucus.
Her committee assignments include the Committee on Financial Services, Committee on Education and Labor, and Committee on Agriculture.
Adams is a graduate of N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro and also hold’s a master’s degree in art education from N.C. A&T. She earned a Ph.D. in art education and multicultural education from The Ohio State University.
She taught art at Bennett College in Greensboro for 28 years. She was instrumental in starting a student march to the polls for Bennett students and is credited with coining the phrase, “Bennett belles are voting belles.”
During her keynote address Saturday, Adams emphasized the need for stronger funding for infrastructure at HBCUs.
“I’m going to continue to support our schools,” Adams said.
As the first member of her family to attend college, she emphasized the positive difference HBCUs had made in her own life.
“So after walking those ghetto streets of Newark, New Jersey, I’m now able to walk the halls of Congress,” Adams said.
In her commencement remarks, Adams noted that her mother did domestic work to pay for her to attend college.
“Y’all know what that means: She cleaned white folks’ houses so that I could get a good education,” she said.